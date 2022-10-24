KAYLA kicks off 2022-23 year

The Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy (KAYLA) held its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year Thursday at City Hall.
New members Ry’lee Paxton, Madison Collins, Peter Lockwood, Corbyn Loftin and GraceLyn Geurin were joined by Mayor Judy Eychner, City Manager E.A. Hoppe, Senior Management Analyst Megan Folkerts, and Accounting Assistant Jacob Bogusch as they began their introduction to how local governments operate, along with the roles and responsibilities of the mayor, city council and city manager.
KAYLA’s goal is to develop youth leaders committed to learning about local government and provide an overview of the complexity and variety of opportunities available through public service.
