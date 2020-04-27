Pulmonologist increasing use of telemedicine

Dr. Marco de los Santos has been practicing in Kerrville in pulmonary medicine and sleep medicine for seven years; and recently has been using telemedicine with increasing frequency.
He said as the only pulmonary specialist in the Kerrville area right now, and with the pressure of the COVID-19 threat, he has been using the tele-medicine option from home more and more often.
“I can’t afford to be sick myself and not able to care for other patients.
“The majority of my patients fit the high-risk category for COVID-19. They’re over 65 years old and their lung problems are often worse.”
But in his specialty practice, it’s mostly asthma and pulmonary critical care, and sleep medicine; and his examinations usually start with, “How are you breathing?”
“At this time, I’m working with a nurse practicioner at the hospital and my clinic; and in the clinic mostly using cameras for ‘telemedicine’ and ‘tele-ICU’,” he said.
“Our only concern in Kerrville and the United States is to come out okay. But in medicine we know bacteria can become very resistant. And it’s very scary that there is no specific treatment.”
He said during his years of medical training, the Swine Flu occurred in the U.S., but its mortality rate was less than .02 percent of the population.
“The mortality rate of the COVID-19 virus is apparently much higher,” he said.
De los Santos said, “None of the ongoing prevention and treatment is possible without the nursing staff in the Intensive Care Unit, including Jenna Cummings and Adam Branch.”
He said doctors refer patients to the closest testing area; and he’s been testing patients of all ages.
“Outside patient visits are transitioning to video encounters and telephone calls. In this kind of patient care, I can’t do a physical exam, but the patient can ask and answer questions, and ‘visit’ with the addition of the virtual encounters.”
He said inside the hospital, there’s a little “robot version” that includes a stethoscope on the monitor.
“I can see and interact with the staff and the patient,” he said. “With this COVID-19 virus, I can observe, and check for a fever, and talk to the person about whether or not they have a sore throat.”
He described pneumonia as showing him a specific type of a “picture,” including patchy “ground glass opacities in a patient’s lungs, a ‘haziness’.” This becomes a chart note for those patients.
The equipment recommended to be in patient’s homes includes a thermometer, and oxygen sensor equipment that can take a reading from a patient’s fingertip.
He observes their breathing via the video screen, while he asks questions about other possible symptoms and problems.
De los Santos moved to Kerrville after practicing in San Antonio for three years. He said he’s the only one here taking self-referrals. His office is located close to the Peterson Health Emergency Room, a definite advantage at this time.
Family practice physician
Dr. William “Bill” Garre III, a family practice physician in Kerrville, had his first tele-medicine appointment about two weeks ago, with a parent and a youngster, instead of the patient coming to his office in the medical building on Bandera Highway.
“It’s a great tool,” he said. “It has some limitations, but I can see it being most beneficial for chronic conditions such as diabetes. Those patients often test their blood pressure with home monitoring.
“A more thorough in-office visit is needed with new patients. We have to check family history and ask questions,” he said.
Garre said he recently had the telemedicine appointment with a young person and talked to the parent about immunizations, among other things.
“The patient was very comfortable with the telemedicine visit,” he said.
“I have diagnosed shingles that way,” Garre said. “I can track the progress of skin infections with this.”
Use in PRMC
“Tele-Infectious” diagnoses and processes came to Peterson Regional Medical Center in June 2019, and the health care facility has three “robotic” camera and computer assemblies on carts.
One is in the main hospital and another is in the Ambulatory Care Center in the Wound Care section. The third is in the Emergency Room.
The hospital already had two existing tele-medicine stations, for stroke victims and possible psych patients.
These provide long-distance, computer-connected visits with physicians, experts in illnesses and diseases who provide added or more help than the PRMC staff can provide.
And this long-distance aid can keep patients from having to physically travel outside Kerrville for added help.
Kelli Griffith, assistant director of the pharmacy; and Pam Burton, infection preventionist, said some patients literally are unable to travel to San Antonio or elsewhere to have personal appointments with such specialists.
Sometimes patients come into the hospital facilities with a complicated disease, or a disease with a “bug” that needs to be identified to be treated. That can include abscesses, and bone infections sometimes seen in diabetic patients.
The robots were named “Bug-E” in the main hospital and “Wall-E” in the ACC, they said.
The PRMC administration has set up agreements to use the services of multiple specialists, using the new electronic communication.
The wounds and diseases they are available to consult in include cellulitis and abscess; osteomyelitis; complicated UTI plus or minus bacteremia; intraabdominal abscess; meningitis / encephalitis; fever of unknown origin; sepsis with bacteremia; pneumonia; HIV; fungemia (fungal infection); multidrug resistant organisms on a culture; and antibiotic selection route of administration and duration of therapy.
Hospital staff has been instructed to check the “Call Calendar” for the direct phone number for the covering Infectious Disease physician, to make contact.
Burton said the aim of this technology is to treat patients with the right drug, at the right dose, with the right frequency, and for the right duration.
