Local Knights of Columbus council celebrates 50 years

Celebrating 50 years since receiving their organizational charter, members of the Knight of Columbus Father Henry Kemper Council No. 6409 hosted an anniversary celebration last week at the local KoC Hall.
Grand Knight Patrick A. Tinley, Jr., highlighted the accomplishments of the organization, recognized charter members and detailed the purpose behind the service organization.
“We are here to celebrate 50 years of Service for Council 6409 and give praise and thanksgiving to God for the many blessings he gives us all,” Tinley said. “Our council was founded Oct. 29, 1972 by 87 men. To those men, especially those who are here tonight, I thank you for having the courage to form a new council and serve others.”
Tinley also thanked past Grand Knights, priests and deacons of Notre Dame Catholic Church, as well as the council’s Ladies Auxiliary.
Tinley said the Knights of Columbus, a world-wide Catholic organization, was founded in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney with the core principals of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
“Our council has embraced these principles with countless hours serving and providing Charity to our Church and Community living our Catholic Faith to “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” Tinley said. “The world is an ever-changing place and unfortunately, many people in the world have lost their way, leaving God out of their lives.”
Tinley said being a Knight means being willing to serve the church and the community.
The local council is incredibly active, hosting faith, family and community programs that include vocational programs, Food for Families, Family Prayer Night, Coats for Kids, Global Wheelchair Mission, Citizenship Awards, free throw contests and service to other nonprofits such as St. Vincent de Paul and Habitat for Humanity.
“Our Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly said St. Mother Teresa taught us that there are no expendable people and everyone we encounter is made in the image of God. So, when she was feeding the hungry or holding the hands of someone as they lay dying, she was treating them as she would the most important person in her life, Jesus Christ himself. And, in all of this, she was teaching us to have a heart that sees, and if we can learn to see as she did, the world would be a radically different and, I would say, better place,” Tinley said.
Representing state level of the Knights of Columbus Councils, Texas State Council Deputy Terry Fruge greeted guests and presented Tinley with a certificate, as well as a personal letter from Supreme Knight Patrick Kelley.
Fruge said total charity donations worldwide on behalf of the Knights of Columbus Councils was $154 million and total volunteer hours was more than 48 million hours in 2021. He said there were more than 453,000 blood donors and $7 million in scholarships awarded worldwide as well.
“Brothers and sisters, if the Knights of Columbus was not here to provide these services to parishes and communities, who would be?” Fruge said.
He then presented Tinley with a letter from Kelly, after first reading it to the guests.
“It is with a great sense of gratitude that I write on behalf of the supreme officers and members of the board of directors to extend a greeting and best wishes to Father Kemper Council 6409 as you celebrate your 50th anniversary,” Fruge read of Kelly’s letter. “When blessed Michael McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882, his hope was that Catholic laymen, coming together in a common cause, would strengthen the church, promote and protect Catholic family life and offer assistance to the less fortunate. Your council and the thousands of others throughout North America, in Europe and in Asia, all bear witness to the timelessness of Father McGivney’s vision. His vision is our mission and it is needed now more than ever. On this important anniversary, I encourage each one of you to re-dedicate yourselves to your families, to the teachings of Jesus Christ and His holy catholic church. May you always exemplify the order’s principals of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism held so dear by the knights that chartered your council 50 years ago and sustained it ever since. Now the future is in your hands.”
The Knights of Columbus Father Henry Kemper Council No. 6409 was chartered on Oct. 29, 1972 by 87 members.
Charter members present at last week’s celebration were Alton Petch, Henry Ayala, Earnest Garza, Norman Maurer and Joe Reeh.
