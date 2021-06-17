County Commissioners held a three-hour regular meeting on Monday, June 14, and discussed questions and topics ranging from Fourth of July fireworks and reconstruction of a section of Ranchero Road, to rescheduling Livestock Show groups into December for “school shows,” and repairing a fire panel monitor in the courthouse.
Fireworks
Commissioners addressed the possibility of prohibiting or restricting the sale or use of restricted fireworks, specifically “skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins,” for the Fourth of July.
Commissioner Don Harris, who checks the official “Drought Index” for the court, said the current drought condition is the lowest he’s seen, ever, and called the county “lush and green.” He said no action was needed.
County Attorney Heather Stebbins told the court legally they cannot prohibit fireworks on either July 4 or Jan. 1, but they may on other dates, or have to authorize sales. It’s presumptive on July 4 and Jan. 1, she said.
The court took no action and thereby is allowing sales of those fireworks.
Reconstruction of
part of Ranchero Road
County Engineer Charlie Hastings reported to the court on needed reconstruction of 2.6 miles of Ranchero Road, which was heavily damaged in the winter ice and snow storm Feb. 11-19. He said they’ve continued county-wide cleanup and patching since then, but examinations of the road changed his mind in April.
He said repair first estimated at $1.3 million has now been estimated at $680,000, and with county work and money; not disaster relief funds, though the county already applied to FEMA for funds for this.
Monday he asked that the county advertise for bids now, and receive them in time to do the work in the fall; and use funds budgeted in 2021-22. Hastings called Ranchero Road “completely destroyed” and said it needs to be repaired with “hot mix asphalt” to support the traffic of about 6,000 vehicles per day.
County Judge Robert Kelly said the needed funds are already part of his proposed budget (to be revealed soon), and he moved to approve Hasting’s request to begin planning for this now.
The approval vote was 4-0, unanimous, with Commissioner Jonathan Letz taking an excused absence from this meeting.
Spectra Venue Management, HCYEC
Manager Jake Williamson came from the Hill Country Youth Event Center to speak on two items. First he asked the court to approve or deny a request from local school districts for use of the facility’s Show Barn annually in December to hold their school livestock shows. This is a change in scheduling, to move the school shows from January.
The school shows need new dates, and he said he has weekends in December available. He asked for court approval to determine one weekend for these shows; and commissioners unanimously approved.
Williamson also asked the court how to handle the resulting 4-H and FFA expenses resulting from those shows. He said his budget tracks use of the facilities and possible out-of-pocket expenses, though in the case of the school livestock shows, that can be the same money but different buckets. That includes some requiring extra party-time staff, trash removal, laying down and removing shavings in pens, and restroom attendants.
Kelly said their agreements over the years have had the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association controlling the facility all January, and now they are moving back into December. He asked whose money takes care of this; and suggested getting estimates and commitments now.
The Center Point Ag teacher told them required state testing will take up the students’ time in December; and while in years past they provided a lot of the manual labor, this winter they’ll be less able to help with set-up, tear-down and clean-up. Commissioners didn’t vote, but told Williamson to return to court when he has more information.
4-H ‘Interpretation’
A small group of Kerr 4-H members reported to commissioners on their recent contests and wins, after competing at county, district and state levels. Three girls competed for the first time as judges of livestock – several species – and placed 12th overall out of 18 teams at state.
Another team placed first in state for mohair judging, out of six; and received traditional “shepherds’ crooks” as prizes. They also are going to the national contest for this in Sonora.
Another team competed in the Horse Quiz Bowl for the first time at state. One team member also competed in Educational Presentation, speaking on doing newscasts, and editing. He said he presented on “drones” in his third year of contests, and placed fifth going to state. Another team member said she spoke on the importance of bilingual education in health care, and placed seventh overall.
Upgrade, Fire Panel
Monitoring, Courthouse
Commissioners approved a request from Shane Evans, the county maintenance supervisor, to take appropriate action to upgrade the fire panel monitoring system in the Courthouse. Evans said the current wireless/electronic system will not work starting in January and February.
He said the source company is now offering a “fix” for $950, with a three-year agreement for about $500. The payments can be made out of his maintenance budget by quarters.
Court members approved his plan by a 4-0 vote.
Pct. 4, Reserve Deputy
Constable
Constable Brad Rider got Commissioners’ approval to create one Reserve Deputy Constable position for his precinct, saying he had a trained person in mind who could start quickly and was willing to fill this volunteer slot.
Joseph Soane has contacted county officials to say he “intends to essentially ‘park’ his peace officer commission with Constable Rider.”
While this keeps Soane’s commission in effect, it also gives Rider another officer to assist at calls and community events, Rider said.
Holiday, Payroll Schedule
Commissioners also accepted the Human Resources Department’s proposed 2021-22 Holiday and Payroll Schedule for the next fiscal year.
Jennifer Doss from HR told them this is the same schedule as last fiscal year. The new schedule starts with Columbus Day next Oct. 11, followed by Veterans Day Nov. 11, and Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26.
Donations
Sheriff Larry Leitha spoke to commissioners on his newly established “Special Response Team” and asked for their approval to accept three community residents’ donations and one from a local business to his designated fund for that SO team.
The four donations were $2,000, $100 and two others of $500 each, for a total of $3,100.
Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the donations.
A separate donation of $625 from Kerrville Pets Alive was accepted for Kerr County Animal Services, for the purchase of a PetLink Xtend Max Universal Stick Microchip Scanner. KPA Treasurer Shelly Sandy told commissioners this version of a pet’s microchip reader is mounted on a stick more than 2 feet long, to give officers a little distance from a stressed, feral or aggressive animal. She said she’s seen it work reading through crates, too.
Commissioners accepted this donation unanimously.
She also reported they microchipped 91 pets for free at last Saturday’s event at the Glory Garden.
Budget calendar
In a discussion with the county auditor, Kelly agreed a budget meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, would be rolled into a June 21 meeting; and after that the next one would be June 30.
Kelly said they have not gotten as much adverse comments on the proposed budget from county staff as they expected. So the one meeting June 21 is sufficient for the next discussion.
Christmas Lighting
George Eychner reported to the court on the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation’s campaign to top their Sidney Baker Street lighted Christmas ornaments in winter 2020, by raising $200,000 for installing electricity to Tranquility Island to light up the trees along the River Trail on the island in Louise Hays Park for Christmas and for other events.
Eychner said the nonprofit group has $80,000 in the bank; and two applications for large grants anticipated. He said HEB and Richard Ferris at Cowboy Steakhouse each gave the project sizable donations, too.
He assured them 100 percent of the funds would be transferred to the city for work on the lighting project. And he added the cost of PVC pipe is very high and still rising, which will affect the cost of the project.
He also reminded them the 2021 Christmas Parade and Courthouse lighting is still scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, with the commissioners’ continued approval of scheduling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.