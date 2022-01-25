Kerrville Renaissance Festival returns with two weekends of celebration

The Kerrville Renaissance Festival brings back a full slate of food, music, and medieval entertainment for two weekends Friday through Sunday, Jan. 28-30 and Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6.
The event is held at the River Star Arts and Events Park, on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Admission is adult $14.95; children 5-12 $9.95; age 4 and under free. Free parking is available at the gate.
Now in its sixth season, the Kerrville Renaissance Festival recreates a medieval marketplace that features strolling musicians, magicians, jugglers, and storytellers. Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume and join the merriment, interacting with cast and working the imagination. King Edwin the Great will rule the activities and greet guests to the grounds.
The Fest also offers eight stages of scheduled entertainment. New acts for 2022 include Judas and Magnolia, and The Bard O'Neill. Popular performers from the past include:
• Coal Black Rose;
• Mark Haller Glass Blower;
• Stargazer Aerial;
• Texas Vinland Vikings;
• Marty the Juggler;
• Magical Mystical Michael;
• Dublin Harpers;
• Cheeky Peacocks;
• Bedouin Dancers;
• Klaus Weiland;
• Lady Prudence;
• Ermagerd the Bard;
• Thorn and Rosie;
• Tory Dreams Circus Things.
Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, will present educational programs and demonstrations of raptor behavior, featuring owls, hawks, eagles, and other birds of prey.
The complete entertainment schedule is posted on the web site at www.KerrvilleRenFest.com.
More than 30 crafters populate the Renaissance Festival Marketplace offering handmade crafts such as wooden toys, leather accessories, clothing, hats, glassware, jewelry, and gifts.
The Food Court will serve up funnel cake, cinnamon-roasted nuts, chocolate-covered cheesecake, fresh donuts, turkey legs, kettle corn, jerky, deep-fried caramel apple, deep-fried Oreos, and deep-fried pecan pie. This season guests will also be able to enjoy craft beer, wine, and mead.
Updated information is available online by visiting www.KerrvilleRenFest.com or at (214) 632-5766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.