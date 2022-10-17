Ragsdale, Lowe vying for seat on HGCD board

Four of the five board members of the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District will end their terms on Dec. 31 as a result of redistricting after the 2020 census. All four seats are tied numerically to the four county precincts. The at-large position currently held by John Elliott will not be voted on this year. Other board members will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, but three of them are unopposed. Pct. 1 is represented by Tom Jones, Pct. 2 by Chris Childs, Pct. 3 by Kenneth Wilke and currently Pct. 4 by Jeeper Ragsdale.
Ragsdale is being challenged by longtime West Kerr County resident Laurie Lowe.
Jeeper Ragsdale
Ragsdale’s family has owned Camp Stewart for Boys since 1966 and Heart of the Hills Camp for girls since 1987.
“I have been in camping my whole life,” Ragsdale said.
He was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Headwaters board in June 2017 and then was elected a full four-year term in 2018.
“Water and property rights are very important to me. I agreed to serve on the Headwaters board after being asked to fill a vacancy and then ran for a full term because the work the board does is so important to me. My lifetime experience in land and facilities management, plus my experience with the board makes me the superior candidate,” Ragsdale said.
He said the board has had “our frustrations with water rights” but he does not think local regulations should be more stringent than the state of Texas regulations.
“This is a non-paid position. I do it strictly as a public service.”
Ragsdale said most people don’t even think about regulations until they have a problem.
“I live in the precinct and have 750 acres of property within the district. I am very concerned about the rules and regulations concerning water rights. The board needs to be a liaison between the citizens and the county and state. I care very much about water rights and keeping everything fair for landowners in the county.”
He said the biggest challenge facing the groundwater district is all the regulations and said his goal is to try to align the district’s regulations with the state’s regulations.
Ragsdale serves as vice-president of the board of the Hill Country Youth Ranch and president of the board of the San Antonio Polo Club in addition to his responsibilities as president of the board of directors of the family business.
Laurie Lowe
Challenging Ragsdale is longtime West Kerr resident Laurie Lowe. Lowe served two terms on the Hunt School Board and six of the eight years as the board president.
“Many of my friends in Pct. 4 encouraged me to run for the Headwaters board,” Lowe said. “I am running because Headwaters and Kerr County are facing huge challenges with water availability in the immediate future.”
Lowe said Headwaters GCD will be forced to take a larger role in guarding water availability as new subdivisions are added to the county.
“The county is in the process of revising the subdivision rules that will require Headwaters to sign off on plats for new subdivisions that will guarantee water availability. Future water resource issues will never go away.”
Lowe pointed out that the aquifer levels have been trending down for the past 20 years while new development with new wells continues to trend upward.
“Why wouldn’t you be passionate? I’ve lived on rivers most of my life,” she said. “Anybody who has watched the Guadalupe River this past year understands how important future water resources are to Kerr County.”
A certified public accountant, Lowe and her husband Mike also owned a general contracting business in Kerr County for many years. Both are now retired and they closed down both businesses.
“I am looking forward to representing the residents of Precinct 4 and Kerr County on the Headwaters board of directors. I now have the time to dedicate to the groundwater district board,” Lowe said. “The biggest challenge for me will be the learning curve, but I am eager to jump in and have the opportunity to do that, and I have the passion for the preservation of Kerr County water for future generations.”
The challenge facing the county is the potential growth in population and making sure water resources are available for the growth, Lowe added.
“We moved here from the Dripping Springs area 27 years ago. Now that area is over-developed and it has created a direct impact on wells and water availability. They, as well as several other counties in the Hill Country, have placed moratoriums on well permitting because of the growth or they are increasing the well-spacing requirements like Headwaters has recently done. (increased from five to seven acres for private wells).
“It’s important that Kerr County stay ahead of development to insure water availability. That time is now.”
Lowe currently serves on the Kerr County Child Services Board that “takes care of some of the most vulnerable children in the county.”
The Headwaters Water Conservation District was created by the 72nd Texas Legislature in 1991. Originally called the Headwaters Groundwater Underground Water Conservation District, it was part of the Hill Country Priority Groundwater Management Area. The purpose of the district is to protect underground water resources in Kerr County. Similar groundwater districts were created in counties around Kerr County for the same purpose.
The district registers and permits wells drilled in the county and investigates aquifers to determine water availability for future development. Districts are empowered and charged under Chapter 36 of the Texas Water Code with conservation, preservation, protection, recharge and preventing the wasting of groundwater resources.
In May 2001 the district name was changed to the present district name Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District. The board meets monthly on the second Wednesday at the UGRA/Headwaters building at 125 Lehman Drive in Kerrville. The adopted tax rate for HGCD for 2022-23 is $0.007 (less than one cent) per $100 valuation.
