Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the Special Operations Division conducted two undercover operations in one day that resulted in the arrest of two San Antonio men and the confiscation of drugs.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, the first operation began at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
“Undercover investigators spoke with a male suspect who agreed to sell one pound of marijuana,” Leitha said. “Upon arrival at the agreed upon location, the suspect, Jon Arturo Vernon, 24, of San Antonio, was placed under arrest and a total of approximately 1.42 pounds of marijuana was recovered.”
Leitha said Vernon was booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana and is being held on a parole violation. Bond for the marijuana charge has not been set.
Two hours later, Leitha said, a second, unrelated operation was conducted concerning methamphetamine sales in Kerr County.
“In this case, an undercover investigator arranged the purchase of seven grams of methamphetamine from a male suspect,” Leitha said. “Upon the suspect’s arrival at the location, deputies with the Central Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit; consisting of Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office personnel attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The suspect, Ben Anthony Camareno, 35, of San Antonio, fled the scene in a Ford SUV. Mr. Camareno led deputies on a pursuit on Interstate 10 eastbound lasting approximately twenty-five miles that reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.”
Leitha said the pursuit came to a “peaceful end” after deputies with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed road spikes on I-10 eastbound, near mile marker 534.
“Mr. Camareno and a female passenger were detained and interviewed,” Leitha said. “At the conclusion of the interviews and investigation, Mr. Camareno was placed under arrest for manufactureor delivery of less than 400 gm. of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, tampering with evidence, and evading in a motor vehicle. Mr. Camareno was also found to have an outstanding warrant issued out of Bexar County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”
Leitha said, as in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
“All seasons, and in all weather, our interdiction officers and investigators will continue to confront those dealing drugs in Kerr County,” Leitha said. “In just this one evening, our anti-narcotics delivered for the people of this county and beyond. We are pleased that both cases ended peacefully, with suspects in custody. We also thank our law enforcement partners in Kendall and Gillespie counties and the Boerne Police Department for their collaboration.”
Camareno remains in custody, pending bonds totaling $45,000.
