Native Plant Society receives donation of 50 trees from Apache

The Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas recently received a grant of 50 native trees from the Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program.
The Kerrville NPSOT is grateful to Apache Corporation for its commitment to the promotion of environmental sustainability and was pleased to offer this benefit to its members.
The locally-sourced native trees that were distributed are Texas Redbud, Mexican Plum, Mexican Buckeye, Lacey Oak, Monterrey Oak, Chinkapen Oak, Possomhaw and Bur Oak. Chapter members picked up their trees on Nov. 6 at Riverside Nature Center.
The Native Plant Society of Texas wants to protect our state’s native plant heritage and preserve it for future generations. It is a non-profit organization, run by volunteers, promoting research, conservation and utilization of native plants and plant habitats of Texas through education, outreach and example. Monthly meetings presented by the Kerrville Chapter were open to the public in the past and have temporarily only been available online to members due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They hope to open their informative meetings to the public again at the earliest opportunity.
The Kerrville NPSOT maintains two native plant beds at Riverside Nature Center. These gardens provide demonstrations of landscaping with native plants. You can visit them to get ideas for your own landscaping and to enjoy whatever may be blooming when you visit.
For information about the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas visit their website at https:// npsot.org/wp/kerrville/.
