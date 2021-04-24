Hesketh is out for a drive around Texas – literally

Larry Hesketh of Kerrville got inspired by an episode of “Texas Country Reporter” on television last year about three ladies who agreed to share driving duties and make a relatively hurried trip around Texas by literally following the state border, all 3,100 miles of it.
Hesketh said the idea appealed to him a lot; and he’s gotten both COVID vaccinations now and had the time and interest to make a slower journey of it over a month, and do it alone in his car.
On April 13, Hesketh left Kerrville in “Sue,” his Subaru, equipped with a camera, phone and a spirit of adventure; and prepared for accommodations ranging from hotel rooms or campsites in parks, to sleeping in his car.
“Some of my personal guidelines are, to stay as close to the state line as possible, using common sense; stay off the interstate highways as much as possible; avoid back-tracking; and save other state towns and cities for future trips,” he said.
But he’s including an exception to visit Carlsbad, N.M., because he tried to go there twice before to see the bats and was rained out.
Other guidelines are to try to visit as many historical forts as possible; and to visit the most extreme directional points in the state (for example Anthony, Texas on the west; Texhoma on the north; and Boca Chica on the south).
His tentative schedule the first week was to stay in Sanderson (Terrell County) overnight Tuesday, April 13; get to Big Bend Ranch State Park for camping, hiking and sights on Wednesday and Thursday; driving to Van Horn on Friday; and Saturday, April 17, to Fort Bliss, El Paso.
He said he made no advance overnight reservations beyond this.
He’s checking in with the staff of the Hill Country Community Journal about once a week; and promised to send photos, so we all can enjoy his adventure; and learn more about the state we live in.
(I’m already keeping my “Texas Almanac” handy to look up unfamiliar place names.)
Leaving Kerrville for Sanderson the first day, he said highways were good, with little traffic getting to Del Rio.
“But it was interrupted about 1:30 p.m. by driving up on a fatal accident that had happened at 4 a.m. and both lanes of the road were still blocked. I was sitting there three and a half hours.
“But there were also two motorcyclists on uncommon kinds of bikes that I recognized. So we talked ‘bikes’ and had lots of conversation, until they finally cleared a lane and let us go on.”
Hesketh said the bikers told him they were going to Terlingua; and he saw them again at his hotel. So they had dinner and more conversation there.
The next morning (April 14) he took State Highway 90 to Sanderson, past the entrance to Big Bend National Park, and heading to the state park ranger station to claim his campsite before the station closed.
“There was roadwork happening everywhere, but I claimed my campsite on time. And then it was another 30 miles into the park, on the Rio Grande River. It was so remote, I had no fear of seeing illegals.”
He said he stayed up late watching the stars, in cloud-free periods; and learned fellow campers woke up very early to see the Milky Way.
“I saw one shooting star; and they said they saw three. I took an early morning hike, only about 1.5 miles. I saw a lot of cactus in bloom,” he said. “I could hear the current in the river from my campsite that night.”
Friday, April 16, he left the state park to drive to Van Horn (Culberson County) on the border near El Paso; and then on Saturday to Anthony on the Texas/New Mexico border in El Paso County.
“I was outside the state park that morning, leaving for Van Horn. And I saw a big round Starbuck’s sign on the side of the road, about 20 feet high – no Starbuck’s coffeeshop, just the sign, standing there all by itself. And I stopped to take a photo. And all I could think of was that line from the movie ‘Field of Dreams.’ I thought, ‘If you build it, they will come.’ Somebody out there really wants a Starbuck’s.”
Hesketh gave credit for the idea for this trip to the three ladies who made the same trip before, Diane Bayes, Deborah Booth and Morgan Taylor; and then reported on it for the television show. He said Bayes works at the San Angelo Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, a colleague of Walt Koenig, formerly of Kerrville’s Chamber of Commerce.
The next goal on Hesketh’s itinerary is to reach Texhoma in Sherman County on the Texas border with Oklahoma, with some stops along the way. He’ll be reporting more on his travels as he goes along.
