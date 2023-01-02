New Davita Dialysis Ctr. set to open in March

Kerrville’s new larger state-of-the-art Davita Dialysis Center on Hill Country Drive is set to open in March 2023.
The new facility will be double the size of the current facility and provide additional options for patients needing dialysis.
“We are most excited to have a new, up-to-date facility for our patients and staff. It will be much larger, more comfortable and be more spread out than our current center,” said facility administrator and CEO Stephen McCabe.
McCabe said the current facility, while meeting the CMS (Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services) guidelines, is smaller than the needs of the 23 staff and more than 110 patients currently served at the dialysis center.
“One of the things that our patients and staff are most looking forward to will be the additional parking at the new center,” McCabe said, “because anybody who has ever been to our current location knows parking has always been a major problem for everyone.”
The new building will replace the current dialysis facility on Granada Place which has been the location since 2005. Previous to 2005 the center was located on Bandera Hwy.
“We will have 24 treatment chairs at the new location compared to only 16 in the current location,” McCabe said, “plus we will have an isolation room for use primarily by Hepatitis B positive persons on dialysis.”
The isolation room could also be used if a patient is COVID positive, but could not be used by anyone else. Currently COVID positive patients must be transferred to another facility in the area that has isolation rooms.
McCabe said the new center will help greatly with the increased number of patients they are able to see now. They currently have between 30 and 35 dialysis patients on homecare where they have smaller treatment machines that they can do the dialysis at home with supervision from someone called a “care partner” who is trained to address any issues that could arise during the treatment procedure.
“Basically what we do here at the dialysis center can be done at home for some patients, but they must have someone with them during the procedure,” McCabe explained.
McCabe said they have some patients who drive up to two hours, three times a week to undergo the dialysis regimen.
There are two types of home treatment available. Peritoneal dialysis requires the patient to have a catheter in the abdomen to which the “dialyzer” or artificial kidney machine can be attached. Other patients on at-home hemodialysis have the blood transferred through a tube, or shunt, placed usually in the lower arm. The blood goes through the dialyzer, is filtered and returned to the person’s body. The home dialysis machine is just a smaller version of the machine used at the dialysis center and will take a longer time to complete the treatment, but often is the best solution for those patients in end-stage renal failure.
Davita provides dialysis treatment to patients with chronic kidney failure (CKD), end-stage renal disease and other issues affecting the kidneys (sometimes trauma). Once a person starts on dialysis they must stay on dialysis the rest of their life or until they qualify for a kidney transplant and can successfully have the surgery. Dialysis patients must be treated three times a week to receive optimal care for their condition.
With dialysis centers in the United States in most states and in ten countries around the world, Davita is a Fortune 500 Company. For 15 years in a row Davita has been listed on Fortune’s “World Most Admired Companies List.” The name Davita in Italian means “to give life.”
The company began in the late 1990s as Total Renal Care and then transitioned to the name Davita. The company was near filing for bankruptcy when, in March 2000, a new CEO and others took over leadership and transformed the company based on a “mission-and-values based” approach. In 2005 the company acquired a competitor, Gambro, which doubled the number of dialysis centers.
Beginning in 2011 the company began to expand internationally while still maintaining centers in the states of California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington. Eventually they expanded to 43 states in the U.S. plus Washington, D.C. while also opening facilities in Brazil, China, Colombia, Germany, Malaysia, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom.
Headquartered in Denver, CO, Davita became a part of the Optum Care Network in June 2019, but retained the Davita name. Optum is a family of 60,000 doctors in 2,000 locations nationwide caring for over 20 million patients.
In additional to the Kerrville dialysis center, there is a Davita dialysis center in Boerne and three centers in San Antonio. There are a total of 300 centers around the state of Texas and 2,816 Davita dialysis centers in the United States.
