Christmas on-the-go

What if you were literally limited by storage space, living in a recreational vehicle, but still wanted to decorate for Christmas?
There are visitors and new residents in the Kerrville area who are touring or living in “homes on wheels” and their storage space is measured in numbers of tubs and the size of the RV in question.
But the Christmas spirit and some ingenuity win out, apparently, along with some modern technology advances.
At Jellystone Park on Junction Highway between Kerrville and Ingram, some residents have made sure the Christmas decorations are part of their assigned space and interaction with their new neighbors.
The Link family
Ryan and Lindsay Link arrived in Kerr County and Jellystone before Halloween with their two daughters and one son, Meadow, age 5; Ella, age 3, and Danny, age nine months.
They were living in what is now snowy Wisconsin, and say they miss their family up there, but not the weather. Grandparents have been down to Kerr County to visit.
The family is living in their first trailer, a 34-foot Grey Wolf by Forest River, after selling their house up north last August.
They’re staying until Jan. 1, then moving to the Gulf Coast.
The youngsters are already acquainted with the park’s Water Park, which they got to play on before its Nov. 1 closing; and the “Bouncy Pillow” and the flatter “Bouncy Pad.” The girls have bicycles.
After they arrived here, they shopped for lighted candy canes about three feet tall, and an inflatable penguin. For the Yule season, their circular rock firepit is the site of their decorations.
“We’re living in a trailer that’s already at maximum weight,” Lindsay said, “so we don’t have room for much. And it’s easier to decorate outside the trailer than inside it.”
She said the penguin – once deflated – fits into a little box.
“So everything fits into my ‘Christmas tote.’ I did bring a few family Christmas ornaments with us, after we split up the rest among family members.”
Ryan said he thinks he’ll look for a “Charlie Brown” Christmas tree to put up, too, just for the fun of it.
There have been other lessons learned, in RV life, in addition to reducing living space from 2,000 square feet down to 250 square feet.
“Danny is learning to stand and found out he could reach the door handle. And it opened and he took a little tumble. He’s okay and we’re all learning new things, doing this.”
This holiday season, a couple of their nearby neighbors have put up lights on their rigs, and connected an inflatable Mickey Mouse and a unicorn.
Sauter family
Joe and Terry Sauter are usually residents of Montgomery, Texas; and arrived at Jellystone for the weekend the end of last week.
“Every year, we take a family Christmas trip. This year we’re in a trailer we’ve had for about a year. And we brought our grandson Tyler (age four). We have some other family coming in to join us,” Terry said.
They are living in a 38-foot Palomino Puma trailer they pull with their crew-cab pickup truck.
One of their first jobs when they arrived was to set up and inflate a large red pickup truck with a Christmas tree in the back plus Santa and reindeer. Overall it’s taller than their real truck, and almost as wide. It lights up from the inside.
“That pretty much the first thing I did,” Joe said.
Terry said she has a couple totes designated for storage, but admitted the deflated “pickup truck and Santa” decoration made the trip to Kerr County hanging in their shower in the trailer.
They said their trailer has a television and cooking compartment outside; and once parked they spend most of their time outdoors.
They chose a reservation, on purpose, for an RV space that is on the first row overlooking the Guadalupe River, for the view.
The trailer has two bathrooms, and two bedrooms plus the center seating area that converts to a bed.
Tyler was especially excited about the three bunk-beds in the second bedroom and trying to decide which bunk to sleep in each night, as his other young relatives hadn’t arrived yet.
“Life’s too short not to go out and enjoy it,” Terry said.
Garcia family
Belinda Garcia and husband Pedro have a larger set-up for Christmas, as they are more “permanent” fulltime residents in a trailer, while her husband is an employee of Jellystone Park.
And Belinda admits to fully decorating a four-bedroom house every year for Christmas in Big Spring where they lived before (something every grown child and grandchild expects to continue along with her holiday meals). That meant more “down-sizing” when they made this move 10 months ago. But she kept her Pioneer Woman cookery.
Their lot at Jellystone has more lights than most in the park.
They added a small wooden porch and stairs to enter their one-bedroom trailer, and Belinda decorated the railing and slats of that, too. And they bought an octagonal screened shelter to stake out on the lawn, for sitting outside in comfort.
She lined the vertical “walls” with Christmas lights and added a traditional pointsettia or two, plus other plants. Then she added a white wire tree about 5 feet tall in the center, and two smaller artificial green ones flanking the “door,” and decorated almost everything in red and white ornaments.
Their assigned space came with one small real tree; and she found solar-powered large Christmas lights at a Kerrville store to hang on most of its branches.
“We will be getting a small shed to put behind the trailer, but I’m planning to break everything down after Christmas and put it in two red tubs,” she said.
“I collected mooses, and I gave them to my daughter before we moved. And my ‘Christmas Village’ went to my son,” she said.
She said she also decorated, inside and out, for Halloween in the fall; and will do that for Valentine’s Day, Fourth of July and Easter, too.
Now she and her husband and her small dog are living in a one-bedroom trailer, but they have a pull-out couch and the table space inside turns into a bed, too.
“The grandchildren (ages three to 19) think we’re just camping all the time,” she said. “They always want a fire and make s’mores; and there’s a television on the outside of the trailer. They love it.”
