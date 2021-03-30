Kerr County under FEMA review for individual assistance funds

Kerr County is awaiting a decision from FEMA on whether its citizens will qualify for Individual Assistance following the extreme winter storm in February, and local residents can still do their part to help the outcome.
“I spoke with a representative from the Texas Division of Emergency Management this morning (Monday) concerning our county being included in the disaster declaration for federal Individual Assistance,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “The criteria FEMA is looking for is 5 uninsured homes with major damage or that were totally destroyed and backed up with supporting photos.”
To date, Kerr County has had 29 homeowners who have answered our public call and completed the iSTAT survey indicating their primary residences suffered major damage or were totally destroyed, Thomas explained. Only 10 of them, however, have met all of the criteria and submitted photos. Those homes have been submitted for FEMA for review and verification.
“The other 19 residences did not submit photos of their damage and I am asking them to go back and submit the photographic proof,” Thomas said. “They will need to complete the survey again and this time add photos of the damage. If the damages have already been repaired, then they can photograph the damaged area and submit it.”
FEMA is currently looking at the submissions to determine if the damage meets the criteria for destroyed or major damage. “The more residences we submit that meet all of the criteria, the better our odds will be of qualifying for eligible assistance,” Thomas said.
As of earlier Monday, March 29, these are the surveys submitted by Kerr County employees:
• Total Property Owners Reporting Damage: 524
• Homes Completely Destroyed: 3
• Homes Suffering Major Damage: 158
• Homes Suffering Minor Damage: 114
• Homes Suffering Minimal Damage: 194
• Properties Affected: 55
Kerr County property owners who haven’t already done so are asked to complete the survey through either one of the following two ways:
• Visit online: https://arcg.is/uOrOb
• Or telephone toll-free, 1-844-844-3089
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.