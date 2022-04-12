‘Connect with Your Library’ this week

National Library Week is April 3-9, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources. In addition to books, libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.
Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is supporting the community with services such as curbside pick-up, homebound delivery, pop-up libraries, digital resources and extensive adult and children’s programming.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
For more information, please contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or visit the library’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
