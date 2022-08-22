River Roadster Show to return Aug. 27

The third annual “Kerrville River Roadster Show” is happening Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is excited to bring this unique car show back to the banks of the Guadalupe River in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr.
This free event is open to the public. We will accept vehicles of all sizes, types, colors, and speeds. Bring the family out to enjoy a beautiful night under the stars with cars and fun. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Enjoy live music provided by “The Flashbacks” beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Interested in bringing your vehicle? The event is “cruise-in” style, so come and go as you please throughout the night. There will be designated parking for show vehicles, and there is no registration or fee required to participate. There will be no judging of vehicles, just an opportunity to get together and have a good time. Show cars must enter through the Lehmann-Monroe Park entrance located at 200 Park Lane.
Event attendees (non-show cars) are encouraged to enter through the main gates of Louise Hays Park and park under the Sidney Baker bridge. Parking will be limited to accommodate the event, so plan to get there early. Free parking is also available at the downtown parking garage. We look forward to seeing you there.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@ kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
