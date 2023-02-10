Alpine Terrace closes its doors after decades

After decades in business providing residential and short-term healthcare for patients in Kerrville, Alpine Terrace Nursing Home closed its doors in January. They stopped admitting new patients in late 2022 and began referring new patients to Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation, their “sister facility” on Hilltop Drive off Harper Road.
The Alpine Terrace facility was located on Alpine Drive off Sidney Baker North and had a 120 patient capacity. Less than 40 patients remained in the facility when it closed last month.
Most of the patients were moved to Hilltop Village along with all staff members which included Facility Administrator Naomi Stewart, who became the administrator at Hilltop Village.
“The biggest benefit for closing and moving the patients will be consolidating staff into one building and will allow a better continuum of care for all of them,” said Rob Reese, the operations director for the State of Texas for Eduro Healthcare.
Eduro Healthcare took over management of both Alpine Terrace and Hilltop Village in August 2022. A Salt Lake City, Utah based healthcare management company, Eduro focuses on skilled nursing and rehabilitation, sub-acute and assisted living acquisitions and operations and real estate investment into healthcare-related properties.
They currently operate facilities in several Western U.S. states and moved into the Texas market in the spring of 2021. They currently are operating 21 facilities in the state of Texas, according to Reese.
“Our decision to close Alpine Terrace was based on several factors including the fact that there was an entire vacant wing at Hilltop Village. It eliminated a lot of our staff shortages and kept the patients together with the staff they were familiar with, which meant a better continuum of care. Also low Medicaid rates made it difficult to sustain operations,” Reese said.
Reese said Eduro had to submit a plan for combining the two facilities to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that regulates and monitors healthcare facilities. He said there were no violations or problems incurred by Alpine Terrace that led to the decision to close the facility.
“Staffing, equipment and physical plant issues made it more efficient to consolidate the two facilities. We were never approached by the state to close the facility,” Reese added.
He said the entire staff of 30 followed the patients to Hilltop and will continue to work with that same group.
“It will be beneficial to the patients and the staff to remain together. With familiar faces it will provide a better continuation of care with the people they are familiar with.”
Eduro manages three similar facilities in San Antonio and one in Lockhart, according to Reese.
The five-plus acres on Alpine Drive which was the former Alpine Terrace facility is privately owned and Eduro will not be involved in any marketing of the property in the future. The assessed value of the property in 2022, according to KerrCAD records, was $2.4 million.
