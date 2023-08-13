Ivy leaves post at KISD, takes job in NBISD

Kerrville school officials and community leaders said farewell early last week to longtime KISD administrator and teacher Wade Ivy. Ivy, who was KISD’s Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Human Resources, accepted the position of Chief of Schools-Secondary with the New Braunfels ISD. Ivy is originally from New Braunfels.
“We are happy for Wade and his family to have this opportunity to return to their hometown and join New Braunfels ISD. I greatly appreciate all the dedication and leadership Wade has given to KISD during his career, and wish him and his family the best in their new chapter,” said KISD Superintendent Brent Ringo.
“Throughout his 28-year career with KISD, Wade has positively contributed to our district and been instrumental in coordinating major projects, including the school safety initiatives and overseeing the execution and completion of the 2018 bond passed by the community,” Ringo added.
Ivy began his commitment to KISD after graduating from Schreiner University with a BA in secondary language arts and speech. He taught English at Peterson Middle School from 1995 to 1999. He gained his mid-management certification and then served as the assistant principal at HPMS for two years before becoming the principal at Nimitz Elementary for the next 10 years.
After receiving his superintendent’s certification, he moved to the KISD Central Office as the assistant superintendent of Administration and Human Resources. Ivy served as the interim superintendent for KISD from August to December 2016 when the new superintendent was hired.
Ivy was involved in several community organizations and activities including the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce, Schreiner University Strategic Planning Task Force, Kerrville Public School Foundation, and the KPUB Scholarship Selection Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.