Barton, Sheriff serve final days at SO

It may be the end of an era, but not the end of a decades-long friendship.
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer and Chief Deputy Clay Barton have known each other since roaming the halls at Tivy High School, eventually ended up working in law enforcement and have been friends for decades, a relationship that both say will not end when they each retire from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 1.
“I’ll miss not seeing him every day, but I can promise you we will still call each other regularly and get together in person as well,” Hierholzer said. “We will still go fishing and hunting and he can still bring firewood over to me.”
While Hierholzer was the face of the department, Barton was happy not to be in the spotlight, however, his contribution has been invaluable.
“I totally respect his capabilities and his knowledge,” Hierholzer said. “He keeps me on track. He helps me to see different sides of many issues. He knows this department inside and out.”
Hierholzer said the difference in their personalities have been complimentary in running the the department.
“Clay is more analytical and works his way through a situation, where as I tend to react more quickly,” Hierholzer said. “There have been many times in making a decision that I initially thought the answer should be one way, but Clay presented a whole other aspect to the situation and I would go home, think about it and then do something totally different than I first thought.”
While Hierholzer has spent his entire 40-year career in law enforcement at the KCSO, Barton’s 39-year law enforcement career has included branching out in different areas before returning to become Hierholzer’s chief deputy.
Barton’s first career was working as a plumber, but a back injury forced him to seek out a different path.
“Rusty started with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office in September of 1980,” Barton said. “After I got hurt, I went to talk to the chief deputy, who lived next door to me at the time, and he told me there was an opening for a dispatcher and I was hired in February of 1981.”
Barton said at that time, every dispatcher was also a jailer. He worked his way up to Assistant Chief Jailer and in May of 1982 was sworn in as a deputy by then Sheriff Paul Fields.
After graduating from the police academy, Barton continued to work as a patrol deputy for several more years before leaving the department in December of 1985 to work as an investigator for the 198th District Attorney’s office.
In January of 1988, Barton was named to the 216th Judicial District Narcotics Task Force, where he worked his way up to assistant commander.
“I really enjoyed working narcotics,” Barton said. “I enjoyed being out in the field and working under cover. It was a good part of my career. While at the task force, I was assigned to the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency). I got to travel all over the country in the eight years I was down there.”
Like most first responders, Barton said his only regret was the amount of time it took him away from his children.
“When I was working under cover, I would attend school play rehearsals, instead of the play,” Barton said. “But there was so much time I was gone. If I got a call, I would hop in my truck and not come home until I was done. It could be a week later.”
In October of 2003, Barton joined Hierholzer as second in command at the chief deputy spot.
“It’s been great,” Hierholzer said. “We’ve had our moments. We haven’t always agreed on things, but I never want to hire a ‘yes man.’ I want someone who will challenge me and Clay has never been afraid to do that and the department has been better for it.”
Through it all, their friendship has remained a top priority, regardless of any disagreements, of which Hierholzer said have been many.
“I told him (Hierholzer) when I took the job that this job was not going to ruin our friendship,” Barton said. “And we haven’t let that happen.”
By the time Barton joined Hierholzer, the two had been close friends for years, their children had grown up together and they had experienced personal challenges together, including the loss of both of Hierholzer’s parents.
“There’s a picture somewhere of Clay laying in the floor with all of our kids sleeping,” Hierholzer said. “He was babysitting our now grown children. We’ve been friends that long.”
In the many years that he has known him, Hierholzer said Barton is not just a good law enforcement officer, he is truly a great person.
“Clay doesn’t claim to be good. He just is. He lives his life in service of others,” Hierholzer said. “He has the biggest servant’s heart I have ever seen. My parents thought of him as another son.”
While both men have served the county for the better part of four decades and will miss the work, they both say they are ready to retire.
“I know it’s time for me to retire. Things are changing too much,” Hierholzer said. “I wanted Clay to become the next sheriff, but he told me he had been here as long as I have and he was ready, too. I guess that is true, but he would have made an excellent sheriff.”
While they are both looking forward to retirement and what new adventures they will find, neither of them will say they will not miss the work.
“We’ve done this for almost our entire adult life,” Hierholzer said. “We will miss working these cases and doing the job. I can’t say that we won’t.”
Barton said he will miss the 115 employees at the KCSO.
“I will miss the people. I will miss seeing them every day,” Barton said.
As chief deputy, Barton has been in charge of overseeing the jail operations with Chief Jailer Sylvia Foraker, working with the narcotics unit and has daily interactions with Patrol Capt. Scott Prout, Chief Investigator Carl Arredondo and Dispatch Supervisor Amanda Jameyson.
While leaving the department brings some sadness, the feeling is bitter-sweet in that he does have hopes of experiencing new adventures with his wife, Faith.
“I guess we will be in a better position to travel and not worry about rushing to get back in time to go to work,” Barton said. “I’ve always thought it would be fun to just start driving and as you see something that is interesting, stop and explore. We’ll have time to do that.”
Barton said he plans to stay busy on his 30-acre property and will continue to do small jobs for others.
“I do all types of jobs to help people out right now,” Barton said. “The difference is that instead of cramming it all in one weekend, I will be able to spread it out throughout the week. More importantly, I will be able to finish projects. One of my biggest downfalls in life is that I start a project and then another, more important project comes up.”
The to-do list on the ranch has gotten longer over the past 39 years as well, Barton said.
As for Hierholzer, he will look forward to traveling as well with his wife, Jean, but also plans to stay busy on his property.
As both men plan to sign off for the final time, they will each take memories, good and bad, and some momentos commemorating their years of service.
For Barton, he will cherish a Colt 45 pistol that he has carried for decades.
“Back in 1990, Rusty’s dad (a retired DPS narcotics officer) and I were working on a case south of town and I found this pistol laying out in a pasture,” Barton said. “The pistol was eventually awarded to Bruce Curry (216th District Attorney) for the task force. So I started carrying it in 1990. Before Bruce retired, he signed it over to Rusty, so I kept carrying it all this time.”
Hierholzer went before the Kerr County Commissioner’s Court to request that Barton be able to purchase what became his duty weapon for the sum of $1.
“That gun has gone with him to the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty and all over the United States while working with the DEA and that’s why I wanted to get him that gun in recognition of his retirement,” Hierholzer said.
Hierholzer has been packing his office for weeks and preparing it for Larry Leitha, who will be sworn in as the new sheriff on Jan. 1.
