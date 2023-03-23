Tensions ran high in a packed courtroom on Wednesday as 25-year-old Isaac Barboza, Jr., was sentenced to 18 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as the result of an August 2020 intoxication manslaughter case.
Eight-year-old Arianna Lopez, a student at Starkey Elementary, was asleep in the bedroom of a home on Leland street when Barbosa, a firefighter at the time, lost control of the Ford F-250 pickup he was driving and veered the pickup into the home. Arianna died eleven days later as a result of the injuries she sustained in the incident.
Her cousin, who was sleeping in the same room, also sustained injuries. Barbosa was charged in Arianna’s death and was indicted on an aggravated assault charge related to the injury to the other child. He received the same 18 years in TDCJ on the aggravated assault charge and the two sentences will run concurrently.
“I’m glad the judge rendered a sentence that sends Barbosa to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. That’s the appropriate sentence in these cases. It was devasting to both families. Nobody wins,” said 216th Assistant Attorney John Hoover, who prosecuted the case.
Hoover said he hopes this case and sentencing sends a strong message to others who might want to drink and drive.
Barbosa moved to Uvalde after the incident. He had been out on bond for most of the almost three years since the incident. He entered a guilty plea before 216th District Judge Pat Pattillo in September 2022 and elected to have the judge rather than a jury assess punishment. Pattillo ordered a pre-sentence investigation, which is normal procedure in these types of cases. The PSA is used by the judge to help determine the appropriate sentence for defendants.
His defense attorney Gary Trichter, on Barbosa’s behalf asked the judge for a 10 year sentence and probation. In the interim, between the incident and the sentencing, Barbosa confessed and apologized numerous times and even raised money for the family, which the family rejected. Eventually the money was donated to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.
Trichter called a total of six witnesses to testify on behalf of his client in the punishment hearing, three from the defendant’s family and another three from the victim’s family.
Emotions erupted both in the courtroom and outside in the hallway between family and friends of both the victim and Barbosa’s supporters. A larger than usual contingent of both city and county law enforcement officers were present to bolster regular courthouse security after the sentence was rendered.
”We were there to safely escort everyone out to of the courtroom because we knew that feelings and tempers were on edge,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. “We were able to get everybody out safely without having to arrest anyone.”
Barbosa was taken into custody and transported to the Kerr County Jail, where he will await transport to TDCJ. He will have to serve one-half of his sentence before he will become eligible for parole.
