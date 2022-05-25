CP vocational students honored

Nine graduating seniors at Center Point High School were among more than a dozen students recognized during the school’s Senior Scholarship and Awards Ceremony last Thursday evening for completing certification in two vocational programs that will lead directly to employment after graduation.
Employers in the various service industries in the area have found it more and more difficult to find qualified entry-level employees for several years, and after a study of the issue businesses have encouraged this innovative program to be initiated in local schools to hopefully address the need.
The certification program was part of an event known as Career Signing Day which is sponsored locally by the Texas Workforce Commission, the Kerr Economic Development Corporation and Schreiner University.
“The Career/Workforce signing idea was presented to the schools by the KerrEDC based on a program that was launched by the Texas Workforce Commission,” said Theresa Metcalf, Deputy Director of KerrEDC. “All three school districts in Kerr County agreed to partner in the implementation.”
Several members of the board of KerrEDC were on hand at the award ceremony in support of the youth who received certifications through the program.
Students at Center Point, Ingram and Tivy High schools have participated in the program this year. Kerr County schools represent 3 of the 10 schools in the state that joined in the project this year, according to Metcalf.
Two of the Center Point graduates, Austin Lyman and Allyssa Marlowe, achieved certification in the Serve Safe Manager/Culinary Certification career program. Seven graduates, Steven Arreola, Christian Martinez, Alvaro Bustamante, Jose Pablo Gonzalez, Colton Mitchell, Logan Burley and Ramon Gutierrez received recognition for completing the Welding Certification program.
In 2019, a resolution marking “Texas Career and Technical Education Signing Day” was established as an annual event that supports the goals of he Governor’s Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative by highlighting career and technical education programs as a way to encourage this educational pathway for our Texas students, according to a news release by Texas Workforce Commission.
“Congratulations to the students participating in Career Signing Day events and pursuing a much-needed technical career,” said Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez, “I hope these events will inspire others to seek the opportunity and consider their options to gain the skills to pursue high-paying, exciting careers confidently.”
The statewide program is designed to answer the need for high school students to achieve entry-level certification in fields like plumbing, electrical, automotive repair, culinary, welding and other jobs in the service industry which is the sector of the state’s economy most in-need of qualified employees.
“Career Signing Day allows us to celebrate young Texans and their initiative to pursue great careers with our Texas employers directly from high school, It is also a great opportunity to commend them for choosing to stay in the great state of Texas, “said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “All Texas employers will benefit tremendously from the talented workforce and their highly sought-after skills.”
Center Point will graduate 37 seniors on Friday night, May 28, at 7 p.m., according to Beverly Newcomb, Center Point Counselor. Graduation ceremonies will be at Pirate Stadium, weather permitting, or in the high school gym, if not.
