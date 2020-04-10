Joint press conference: 144 tested for COVID-19, KISD to change grading system

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn announced the temporary closure of city parks, Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson reported 144 patients have been tested locally for COVID-19, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said daily traffic is still too high on the streets, Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust announced a new grading policy will be implemented for KISD students and Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel said budgetary shortfalls due to current crisis are expected as the Joint Operation Team hosted their weekly press conference Thursday morning.
“We’ve had a number of questions about Scott Schreiner Golf Course, which is anticipated to remain open for play,” Blackburn said.”City staff and the course are taking a number of precautions to ensure the course meets the guidelines necessary to reduce the COVID-19 transmission, and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.
Precautions implemented at the municipal golf course include:
• The pro shop has restricted access and staff are encouraging social distancing. Groups play with four golfers or less.
• Fewer tee times are available, and tee times have been adjusted from 10 minutes apart to 15 minutes.
• Tournaments have been cancelled;
• Rakes have been removed from all bunkers;
• Water coolers have been removed;
• Range balls purchased in the pro shop are set out on the practice tee;
• Golf carts are sanitized daily and between usage.
• Golf carts are restricted to single riders (except families from the same household), and;
• Debit and credit cards strongly encouraged to limit cash transactions.
“These changes are in accordance with Governor Abbott’s executive order for the provision of continued recreational and exercise options, so long as the pubic is responsible in minimizing in-person contact with people who not in the same household,” Blackburn said.
Regarding food availability to local citizens, Blackburn pointed out local organizations and food banks.
“Efforts to make sure that everyone in Kerrville who needs food during this crisis time are increasing,” Blackburn said. “The Kerrville Independent School District continues to provide food for students each day and organizations like Mustard Seed Ministries, Christian Assistance Ministry, St. Vincent de Paul, the Doyle Community Center and Salvation Army, as well as KISD are all offering food relief options, while Meals on Wheels continues its service to our senior citizens.”
Blackburn then urged citizens who are having difficulty in obtaining food or groceries while observing Governor Abbott’s “Stay At Home” order to call 258-1234.
“Once again I want to thank those citizens and businesses who are using proactive efforts at social distancing,” Blackburn said. “Many, however, are not practicing good habits to maintain health and avoid illness. It only takes one person who is getting sick and not observing social distancing at least six feet, and staying in groups of no more than 10, to spread the virus to numerous others.”
Blackburn then addressed doubts about the concept of social distancing.
“You may think social distancing is silly, but it has slowed or stopped the spread of this virus in countries around the world,” Blackburn said. “Think of your relationships … family and friends … even if you believe you are invulnerable, think about someone you care about getting the virus because you were not practicing good habits.”
Blackburn said 29 percent of COVID-19 infections are person-to-person.
“We are pleased to announce that we have no new reported cases of COVID-19 since our community update last week,” Blackburn said. “Though, in no way does that mean we should relax our efforts to contain the virus. I urge all of you to continue what you are doing … staying home, if at all possible, and venturing out only for essential needs. Working together, we will get through this.”
Peterson Health
Cory Edmondson, President & CEO of Peterson Health, reported the number of cases in Kerr County remains at two.
“I want to make sure everyone is clear on what has transpired in Kerr County, specifically from those patients Peterson Health has tested,” Edmondson said.
A total of 144 been tested in Kerr County at Peterson Health, Edmondson said. One test result is pending and a total of three patients have tested positive, he said.
“Let me clarify that two of those three live in Kerr County, which you already know about, and one is from Bandera County,” Edmondson said. “Peterson Health serves patients from all over the Hill Country, so it is not always just Kerr County residents we are testing.”
Edmondson said that the Mobile Screening Clinic has provided screenings for 88 patients and testing for 69 of the 144 total.
“We typically average about 11 or 12 screenings a day,” Edmondson said. “But that is starting to trickle down, which I consider a good thing.”
Edmondson said the Peterson Health Mobile Screening Clinic is located at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and the hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“You do still need a physicians order for the screening and also need to make an appointment,” Edmondson said. “If you are exhibiting signs and symptoms, please continue to communicate with your primary care doctor or call our Urgent Care Center.”
With regard to personal protective equipment for Peterson Health staff, Edmondson said that while there is discussion of a national shortage of protective gear for healthcare workers, Peterson Health is well-equipped.
“Peterson Health took initiative early on in this process. We ordered supplies and we feel very comfortable with what we have in stock at this given point in time,” Edmondson said. “It will evolve and we will continue to order, but we have educated our employees at the hospital and our outlying clinics about proper ways of putting on and taking off their PPE and when it is necessary to wear PPE and under what circumstances.”
Edmondson said Peterson Health PPE is now collectively stored to control the inventory and distributed as needed.
“We don’t want to run short and if we do run short, we want to know where and why and order accordingly,” Edmondson said.
He said masks are used as a barrier for healthcare providers and recognized the Center for Disease Control guidelines encouraging the use of masks by the general public.
“Please see the CDC website for information on the use of masks and even homemade masks,” Edmondson said “Cloth masks are recommended, but are not surgical masks like what we are wearing at the hospital, or what are called N95 respirators. Those (N95 and surgical masks) are critical supplies that are needed and must be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders as recommended by the CDC guidance.”
While Peterson Health is prepared for a possible surge in COVID-19 patients, Edmondson said he believes the value of social distancing and limited travel has been key to the limited number of virus-positive patients tested locally.
Edmondson urged the Kerr County public to resist the urge to travel for the Easter holiday.
“While have had three patients test positive for COVID-19, that is three too many,” Edmondson said. “These (positive cases) were the result of domestic travel. Nothing was community acquired. That is why we are emphasizing limited travel and social distancing. We can’t afford to put our community at risk.”
Edmondson explained that initial CDC expectations for Texas was that the state would peak on May 6 and have now estimate a peak for Texas COVID-19 cases to be April 24.
“That’s a positive thing, because they feel like people are adhering to social distancing and we are maybe blunting the curve,” Edmondson said. “But, let me emphasize this … don’t let your guard down because of that. Continue to do the things that you’re supposed to do as an individual to be respectful of others. As I said in the past, it’s not about you. It’s about others.”
Edmondson said Peterson Regional Medical Center has been deemed one of the safest hospitals in the state, if not in the nation, based on data submitted.
“We have heard that people are nervous about coming to healthcare facilities,” Edmondson said. “Peterson is ranked as one of the top in the nation for cleanliness. As a matter of fact were ranked in the top 1 percent in the nation as far as cleanliness. I tell you that so that you know your local hospital is very safe and clean and if you need medical care, feel safe to come to the hospital for that.”
Edmondson then changed course to discuss what he called “Kerrville Kindness.”
“COVID-19 may be infectious, but it can’t kill kindness,” Edmondson said. “Talk about Kerrville Kindness. Our community has showered us with support from encouraging calls, texts, social media posts and kind donations of food to our frontline staff and even medical supplies for that matter. That love and support energizes our staff each and every day and reminds us how blessed we are to be in healthcare and especially be supported by our community.”
Kerr County
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said, as the only lawyer on the team, he thought it would be wise to issue some remarks about Governor Greg Abbot’s executive order.
“Ten days ago, he entered that executive order and their has been a lot of talk about it,” Kelly said.
He said it was “not the clearest” in its verbiage and thought he could help with local debates on the meaning and intent of governor’s order.
“To summarize, it says every person ‘shall,’ and that makes it mandatory when the governor uses the word ‘shall,’” Kelly said. “Here’s what you’re ordered to do … minimize social gatherings and minimize person-to-person contact with others who are not in your household. That’s what the command is.”
Kelly said the use of the word “except” in the governor’s order is what is “causing the debate.”
“It says ‘except’ when necessary to provide or obtain essential services and the definition of essential services goes all the way back to Homeland Security.”
Kelly said to define essential services, citizens to visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website to find out what essential services are.
“I want to emphasize five major words,” Kelly said. “The first one is ‘minimize’. That’s what we’ve been ordered to do. Minimize personal contacts. The second thing it says, is that whatever you about to do, you’re leaving home, going to go to work, (ask yourself) is it necessary? Necessary is the second word that everyone needs to focus on.”
Kelly said the third word he wanted to highlight in the governor’s executive order is “essential.”
“Let me give you an example of what concerns me at this point,” Kelly said. “If you look at the traffic out on the streets, we are estimated only 25 percent reduction in traffic. Folks, all the medical literature right now show that if you reduce your social interaction by 50 percent, the risks associated with this virus decrease significantly. So my goal is to get the traffic down in the county from the 75 percent to the 50 percent level.”
So, Kelly said, citizens should make decisions on leaving their home based on whether the local excursion is necessary and essential.
Kelly said the fourth word he wanted to emphasize in the order is “social distancing,” which he said means isolate and encouraged all citizens to isolate themselves.
The final word, he highlighted, was “responsibility.”
“Exercising personal responsibility,” Kelly said.
KISD
Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust opened by praising his staff and saying “Our teachers are doing incredible work to create engaging incredible lessons for our students.”
Foust shared stories on how students are filming their experiences with Virtual KISD lessons.
With regard to the community meal program, Foust said as of Thursday, KISD will have served more than 20,000 meals.
Starting next week, Foust said, KISD will be providing guidance on changes to grading practices throughout the district.
“I can preview that we are going to go to a ‘Pass,’ ‘Fail,’ or ‘Incomplete’ system for all of our grade levels,” Foust said. “The nuances and details are still being ironed out. So we will have some communication at some point next week on changes to our grading practices.”
Foust said the district is not in a position to say whether or not school will resume on campuses after the May 4 date defined by the governor.
“We are not sure that the governor’s order will lift on May 4, so we are watching every piece of information we can from the State Department of Health Services and all of our state and federal partners,” Foust said. “And we are really hopeful that we can get back into schools and finish out this school year. I do want to say on a personal note, my heart goes out to our seniors at Tivy High School. I know that this is gut-wrenching, that they are missing out on some experiences. We are going to work very hard to try to get those experiences in some how at some point. So we just ask that they hang on with us.”
Virtual KISD, Foust said, was a rapid transition and they are continually working to perfect the process and make improvements.
“We take learning gaps seriously in KISD. We do not want learning gaps for our students,” Foust said. “That’s why I said initially, and I’ll say today, we are aggressively pursuing our kids to provide them with opportunities and to have them take those opportunities, produce work and send that back to us in any way they possibly can so we can continue the learning process these last seven weeks of school.”
Foust once again asked for patience and prayer, stating that teachers, students and parents are under a high level of stress because they want a high quality learning experience.
“We ask that everyone sustain that patience and grace for one another for the remainder of this time that we are in Virtual KISD,” Foust said. “We can’t say how long that is, but we are asking for sustained patience. Please work with our staff. Communicate with us and we will be responsive to questions and concerns.”
Foust said he stands with the community leaders in asking the community be vigilant in practicing the guidelines given by the CDC for social distancing, hand washing and all safety precautions.
“We have to stand firm there and we cannot let our guard down too soon,” Foust said. “The pathway to getting back to some sense of normalcy, to getting back to the classrooms, is by being methodical and following the guidance.”
Schreiner University
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the counties that Schreiner University has campuses (Kerr, El Paso and Cameron Counties), SU President Charlie McCormick said the university system has transitioned to online learning as of March 23 and will remain online for the remainder of the spring semester.
To comply with state and federal guidance, McCormick said only essential personnel remain on site at each campus in Kerrville, Brownsville and El Paso.
“All departments that whose function are independent of physical location are required to work from home,” McCormick said. “Our priority since the beginning of this crisis has always been the health, safety and well being of students and employees, as well as that of our communities. A second priority has been to provide a premier educational experience to our students.”
While following state an federal guidelines, McCormick said the Schreiner University Emergency Response Team has worked to ensure each priority has been fulfilled.
McCormick said the lack of students on the campus has made it necessary to reassign as many employees as possible.
“It is our goal to maintain as many employees as possible across campus,” McCormick said.
He also said all public events scheduled through May have been cancelled and they are monitoring the situation to make a call on events planned beyond May.
McCormick said students have been vacated from the residential dormitories and university-sponsored travel has been suspended for Schreiner staff.
Campus tours have been suspended, but a virtual campus tour has been created for prospective students to view on the SU website, McCormick said.
He said any updates to the status of the campus will be posted at www.schreiner.edu.
“Know that your Schreiner University looks forward to having you all back on campus soon and after this crisis has passed,” McCormick said.
Kerr Economic Development Corporation
Gil Salinas, Kerr Economic Development Corporation executive director, joined the Joint Operation Team to discuss the economic impact locally of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are currently assessing the current economic situation as it pertains to local industry,” Salinas said. “We’ve been working with the Office of the Governor in conducting an inventory of local and regional businesses affected by the coronavirus. It should not be a surprise that the numbers do not look good, however, we are happy to report that Kerrville and Kerr County is doing better than the state, as well as the national average.”
Salinas said the unemployment rate locally will not be accurately known until next month.
“Because that’s these numbers are typically one month out,” Salinas said. “In Kerrville, we still have some businesses operating either with curbside service or by appointment. We’ve had a few closures and we are hopeful they will be able to revamp.”
To help struggling local businesses, Salinas said he has create an “Business Resource Toolbox,” located at www.Kerredc.com, where a list of assistance to business owners has been compiled.
He said he was instructed by national and international counterpart agencies to advise local business owners to apply for as many assistance resources as possible, for as much as they can.
“Nearly $3 trillion is being made available through a combination of stimulus funds, loans, grants and basically for any kind of operation,” Salinas said. “Small businesses and private nonprofits are perfect candidates for these funds. This money can be used for debts that you might have, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that were affected by this disaster.”
Salinas described loan programs for up to $2 million, with payments deferred for 12 months and repayments for up to 30 years.
“I’m not going to say that this is a once-in-a-lifetime, but it’s pretty close to it,” Salinas said. “There’s also some forgiveable loans.”
He announced a new initiative for a “Kerrville Together” campaign, which will be a website that will identify which businesses are open and citizens can support local industry and trade.
“We as a community need to ensure that Main Street USA in Kerrville, Texas stays alive,” Salinas said. “We need to engage a ‘Made in Kerrville’ mentality.”
He said that buying locally is more important than every and asked citizens to resist the urge of going online.
“Let’s do our part to support our local business, our local industry, as well as the entrepreneurs and it’s only together that we are going to succeed and together we are going to overcome,” Salinas said.
City of Kerrville
Mark McDaniel, Kerrville City Manger, thanked the community for the way citizens have responded to the mandated restriction among the threat of the new coronavirus.
McDaniel said he has worked to respond and manage as many as 13 disasters or emergencies over the course of his career.
“But this is very, very different and I am so glad to have the team we have around us in this community, as far as leadership and employees, to work through it,” McDaniel said. “On the staff level, I couldn’t thank the chief enough. (KFD) Chief Dannie Smith and his department are the front lines. They are encountering people on the street every day, as well as our police officers. People who don’t live here necessarily. They are coming from all parts of the Hill Country and beyond. They are keeping and eye on things and protecting the citizens of Kerrville and I really appreciate the work that they are doing.”
McDaniel said closing city parks for the Easter holiday is necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and explained that Easter weekend is the second busiest of the year for city parks.
He also commended Riverhill Country Club for limiting play on the golf course to members only, as well has noted the changes imposed at the municipal golf course.
“We’re still examining these courses and at some point we may have to close those courses, but right now they are still open, at least through this weekend,” McDaniel said.
While the current goal is to stop the spread of COVID-19, McDaniel said looking to the future will mean realizing the impact to the respective budgets of all governmental and private sector entities.
He said he will be making a presentation to the Kerrville City Council on the anticipated budget shortfall and how city staff plans to deal with the monetary shortfall.
McDaniel said the Joint Operation Team will continue to brief the pubic, but from now on it will be in an electronic format to limit exposure.
