MOWA to hold ‘Roundup 2021’ Sept. 23-25

Kerrville’s Museum of Western Art will hold its 38th Annual “Roundup” Exhibition and Sale again in 2021 on Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 23-25.
Executive Director Dr. Darrell Beauchamp said this year’s Roundup fundraising event will feature 150 artworks by 57 top Western artists.
Tickets to the event can be purchased online now at the website, www.museumofwesternart.com.
Event schedule
On Thursday, Sept. 23, the event will feature an exclusive, high-end cocktail “preview and first-buy party” with a chance to meet the featured artists, and purchase art before the exhibition opens to the public.
Dress for this occasion will be “Western Chic.”
Individual tickets are available for this event, but are included in the “all-event” ticket packages.
On Friday, Sept. 24, the event will include educational opportunities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
That will include various art demonstrations, and a chance for the public to meet and greet the world-class artists.
In the evening, from 5 to 8 p.m., “Friday at the Pavilion” will feature the “Almost Patsy Cline Band” with live music from 6 to 8 p.m. Beer and wine are included; and food trucks will be available.
Food trucks will serve from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; and beer and wine is included for ticket-holders. Come meet the artists. Bring your lawn chair if you wish for more comfortable seating than metal chairs.
Individual tickets are also available for this event but are included in the all-event ticket packages.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, an event from 6 to 9 p.m. will cap off the weekend with elegant foods, open bar libations, and a fixed-price box-drawing event featuring 135 works of Western fine art.
Western Chic attire also is the suggested for this event.
Again, individual tickets are available for this event, but are included in the all-event ticket packages.
For more information, call the offices at MOWA at (830) 896-2553; or visit the website (above).
The following is a detail of the featured artists:
Don Oelze
Don Oelze's parents were from the southwestern United States, but their love of God took them to different parts of the world. Don was born in New Zealand and, at an early age, he had a fascination with America and especially with the lifestyle of cowboys and Indians. His grandparents collected Native American artifacts from their property and surrounding country in the eastern U.S..
When he was six years old, his grandmother sent him an Indian outfit which only fueled his desire and love for the native customs and history. He started drawing Indians at a very early age, and by the time he was in school, age six or seven, he remembers getting in trouble for drawing Indians in class instead of paying attention to his New Zealand history teacher. When he was eight years old, his parents moved back to the United States where he continued to draw and paint through high school.
He attended Memphis College of Art for one year, where he painted many subjects and utilizing a wide range of mediums. He finished his education at Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire.
In 1992 while living in Seattle, Wash., he met a Native American named Everett who produced native art and totems. While working with Everett, he did his first big native painting. After trying many different subjects, he knew that painting Native Americans was what he loved to do most. For the past 10 years, he was refining his skills while working in Japan. He and his wife, Utako, have moved back to the U.S. now and are living in Montana studying the country and people that he loves to paint.
Tina Garrett
In 2012, after a career as a freelance cartoon illustrator and graphic designer, the Scottsdale Artists’ School awarded Garrett the first of two merit scholarships based on a handful of self-taught pastel portraiture, and she began learning how to paint, dedicating herself to the full-time practice of understanding oil painting.
By 2014 Garrett earned the first of four Purchase Awards in the 11th and 12th International ARC Salons. Her works, “City Blues,” “String of Pearls,” "Melancholy" and "Bravado" are now part of the Art Renewal Center's renowned permanent collection. She’s claimed many other recognitions since then.
In 2015 Garrett earned a designation of ARC Associate Living Master from the Art Renewal Center and a Master Artist designation from the National Oil and Acrylic Painters’ Society. In 2018 she earned a FASO BoldBrush Signature Artist designation. Her works have hung in National and International shows at some of the finest representational art venues, including the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville; and across the United States and overseas.
Garrett is a prolific teacher. For the last three years, she has taught more than a dozen workshops annually across the country and abroad at both private studios and art centers. She’s scheduled to teach a workshop in the U.K. at Rosemary & Co. in 2022.
In January 2019 Garrett produced and published her first instructional oil painting video on USB Flash Drive available at TinaGarrett.com and streaming through Fine Art Studio Online/BoldBrush.
A Missouri resident since childhood, Garrett is a “state ambassador” for the Portrait Society of America helping both Kansas and Western Missouri artists fully benefit from their PSoA membership. She is also proud to be a 2018, 2019 & 2021 Cecilia Beaux Forum Mentoring Program Mentor and donates 10 months of one-on-one mentorship. In addition, since 2017 she provides a monthly, paid mentorship to artists in five countries.
Garrett is a contributing writer to fine arts publications, publishes a blog and monthly newsletter, and has been featured in editorial coverage by many art publications as well as various podcast and television broadcast interviews.
JieWei Zhou
JieWei Zhou is a master realist whose love and talent for art brought him from Shanghai, China to the United States. JieWei Zhou developed an early passion for art in middle school, where his teachers soon recognized his gift. He continued his artistic pursuits with increasing dedication and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Shanghai Normal University. During this time, he extensively studied both French and Russian painting styles and refined his mastery of light and form. Then, in 1991, he became one of only 11 chosen students in his city of 13 million to earn a Master’s in Fine Art from the prestigious Shanghai Drama Institute.
JieWei Zhou became a renowned artist in China and then achieved his dream of painting in America by sending his rolled canvases to a gallery in the U.S. The gallery sold his artwork and deposited the money in a savings account to pay for his passage from China.
Now a U.S. resident living in Colorado, JieWei Zhou continues to remember and honor his cultural roots through his Chinese subject matters. Primarily an oil painter, JieWei Zhou creates with a distinct voice and refreshing originality. He conveys a story or invokes a certain emotion in each of his works because he believes that art is one of the purest forms of communication.
Through sharing these narratives and memories he hopes to increase the understanding and appreciation for Asian cultures and remind viewers of their own similar experiences. As such, painting is a very personal journey for him and those who view his artwork often feel as if they are ‘in the moment’ with the subjects.
Gladys Roldan-de-Moras
Gladys Roldan-de-Moras was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, and is known for her paintings which spotlight Spanish culture, including courageous, gallant Mexican escaramuzas daringly riding horses sidesaddle in a rodeo-style festival, romantic Flamenco señoritas clad in exuberant Andalusian dresses, and old-fashioned, delicate damsels in intimate, exquisite poses.
After living in San Antonio for more than 25 years, she finds great inspiration in representing her love of Spanish culture. “I try to paint the beauty around me,” says Gladys of her work, “I am inspired by turn-of-the-century Spanish painters.”
Her talent has landed her work in many private and public permanent collections, at the national and international levels. Gladys’ striking, romantic art has been cited in several publications such as Southwest Art Magazine, American Western Art Collector, Western Art and Architecture, Architectural Digest European Edition, San Antonio Express-News, Western American Literature, Art Business News, El Dictamen de Veracruz, and La Voz Latina, to name a few.
The product of a long line of artists and artisans, she began enjoying art at a very young age and took a circuitous route to become a fine artist. After attending medical school, she left a promising medical career to become the fine artist known today. In 1984 she moved to Austin and received her degree from the University of Texas.
Gladys credits her growth as an artist to the years of study and guidance under Daniel F Gerhartz, in addition to many others.
Her paintings have been acquired by national and international private collectors, the University of Texas in San Antonio, United States Air Force, and San Antonio Art League Museum’s permanent collection. Her artwork has been featured in TV programs such as "Lo Mejor de lo Nuestro (Univision) and published in Architectural Digest International Edition and many other publications.
Robert Rodriguez
Robert Rodriguez is not a film director. He has been a nationally recognized illustrator for most of his career in art. If you have ever had oatmeal for breakfast during the last 15 years, his painting of the Old Quaker has probably been watching over you the whole time.
Do you like corn chips? Robert was the artist for the Santitas Corn Chip senorita on their package. Cookies? It is Robert’s painting of the kindly granny on Granny’s Cookies that encourages you to pick up the bag at the checkout counter.
His works include movie posters, a Superbowl poster, Ringling Brothers circus posters, liqueur labels, and about 18 U.S. postage stamps including the “Cowboys of the Silver Screen” series of stamps.
