COVID19 update: KEDC preparing help for businesses, SU joins fight against virus

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn asked for continued patience, Peterson Health CEO estimated the COVID-19 peak for Kerr County to be early May, Kerr Economic Development Corp.’s Gil Salinas says local help for businesses is coming and Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick announced the university is joining the fight against the coronavirus by sharing computer server space in Thursday morning’s weekly Joint COVID-19 Update from local leaders.
“It is obvious people are tired of all of the changes because of coronavirus … tired of businesses being closed … tired of schedules being disrupted … and kids not in the schools,” Blackburn said. “I’ve heard anger, fear, panic and impatience. And, I think I’ve felt all of those feelings, but I have to say ‘Hang on a while longer’.”
Blackburn said it is important that safety is considered before beginning to reopen businesses and relaxing social distancing measures.
“If we don’t, we could be right back in this mix of illness and fear,” Blackburn said. “Even when we open things back up, that doesn’t mean that this virus is defeated or gone. It will still be among us in this city and in this country until a vaccine is developed and administered.”
The defense against COVID-19, Blackburn said, will be to continue to wash hands, social distancing and avoiding large crowds.
“I have plenty of people telling me to open things up now, but that is not my call,” Blackburn said. “By the governor’s orders, he has the authority to open things up and his order overrides the directives of the cities in Texas.”
Blackburn said he has also been asked if all of the precautions that have been taken were really necessary in respect to the damage it has done to local, state and national economies.
“The best minds around have said that these defensive measures slow the spread and flatten the curve,” Blackburn said. “And they point to towns and cities and countries that have shown the effectiveness of these measures and demonstrated that these are the ways to get ahead of this virus that travels on fast feet.”
“Is it worth all of this disruption and economic danger? Let me ask you this … Is it worth the life of that 27-year-old policeman … that mother of four … or that senior adult with nine grandchildren? Is it worth the life of that elementary school teacher? or that nurse caring for a COVID-19 patient? There is a cost, but I believe it is a cost we must pay to get back to health and a safe environment.”
Blackburn said his main concern aside from public safety, and that of the community, is for that of local businesses.
To local business owners, Blackburn said customers want to patronize your businesses again, local bankers want to help in any way they can and economic development agencies are working to gather resources to assist in sustaining the governor’s mandated closure.
“I know you want to open back up, but people need to know that when you do that it is safe to get out and that it is safe to come into your shop, store or restaurant,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said he understands that Kerr County residents do not want to be forced to stay at home.
“For several weeks we have urged you to wash your hands, stay six feet away from others and avoid being groups of more than 10,” Blackburn said. “Some of you have. Some have not. The streets and open stores of Kerrville and Kerr County are busy and often crowded. Let’s hope that none of those busy, out-on-the-town in this ‘stay at home’ time have the coronavirus and are spreading the deadly virus to store clerks, fellow shoppers or loved ones.
Peterson Health
Corey Edmondson, Peterson Health President and CEO, reported two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in two consecutive days.
“We had two more cases show up positive. One was an individual who was working in Louisiana, which we know is a hotspot, but their residence is Kerr County,” Edmondson said. “They were tested there (Louisiana) and the results came back positive and he is now in isolation at home and recovering and the state will be work with him on his recovery. The other known case that was confirmed yesterday (Wednesday) was from a person in contact with a person with a known positive COVID case. They were aware of that and were already in self-isolation. Before they came out of isolation, they went to our Hill Country Youth Event Center testing center to get tested and was positive.”
Edmondson said that as of Thursday morning, a total of 242 individuals have been tested by Peterson Health for COVID-19.
“We’ve screened much more than that,” Edmondson said. “We have zero pending out of that (242 tests).”
Edmondson said that Peterson Health is monitoring all Peterson Regional Medical Center staff by taking temperatures daily.
“We also continue to give our staff PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to protect them and the patients they are treating,” Edmondson said. “We continue to have restricted visitation in the hospital and we monitor the temperature of every visitor that comes into the hospital as well.”
While the numbers of confirmed cases remains at four in Kerr County, Edmondson said Peterson Health staff are prepared in the event of a surge.
“Based on what we are hearing, the state is anticipating a peak, based on modeling, of April 24,” Edmondson said. “We also know that rural communities are typically 2-3 weeks behind urban and metropolitan areas. Our peak may be the first week of May. We’ve doubled our positive cases in the last 48 hours. That’s something for us to think about … be concerned about and be aware of.”
Edmondson said he will be watching the local situation very closely over the next two weeks and has concerns over the “fallout” from the Easter weekend, when families may not have adhered closely to the governor’s Stay At Home order.
“People gathered and we hope they took precautions, but we will find out the results of that over the next 2-3 weeks,” Edmondson said. “We’re prepared, but we hope that Kerr County continues to be low volume as far as positive cases. I want to re-iterate what the mayor said … COVID-19 is here to stay until there is a vaccine and we know that a vaccine will not be available for a year or 18 months, so between now and then, we need to continue to be responsible and make good rational decisions.”
Edmondson praised the City of Kerrville and Kerr County leadership on their combined efforts on behalf of citizens.
Kerr Economic Development Corporation
Gil Salinas, Kerr Economic Development Corporation Chief Operation Officer, joined the leadership team update once again to provide updates on efforts to assist local business owners.
Salinas said the KEDC has participated in an economic impact survey, in cooperation with Governor Greg Abbott’s office, to identify local businesses that are closed or negatively impacted by the current COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“This is being done to help us get a better handle on the economic impact,” Salinas said. “To determine it is going to be a hiccup, like it was in 2008, or if it is going to have a much longer effect.”
Salinas said his office is in communication with Abbott’s office to learn the details of an additional $50 million being made available to Texas businesses through a joint effort with Goldman Sachs and LiftFund.
He said that the Texas Workforce Commission is allocating an additional $10 million designated for workforce retention within the state.
“Please keep in mind that we are ensuring that Kerrville has a voice both in Austin, Texas and Washington, D.C. as some of these funds are being released so we can make sure that we have our share of funding coming our way,” Salinas said.
Salinas said that his office, along with the Kerrville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, Kerrville Public Utility Board and the City of Kerrville, have put their marketing departments together to create a “Kerrville Together Initiative,” which he called an inter-agency collaboration of tools and resources.
He said on a soon-to-be-launched KerrvilleTogether.com website, businesses and services will be highlighted. He said the website will include resources for businesses to find needed assistance through local, state and federal programs.
Salinas announced the creation of a new webinar series for local businesses, as well as an “Neighborly Wisdom: The Over The Fence Podcast,” which features casual conversations with local businesses.
“Communication and collaboration has become more vital in our recovery efforts of our local economy just in recent history,” Salinas said. “Kerrville will overcome. We just need to stay safe. We need to stay healthy and wherever possible, buy in Kerrville.”
Kerr County
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly began by thanking citizens who have been isolating themselves and practicing social distancing.
“I commend you and I thank you,” Kelly said.
Kelly then said he wanted to clarify information that some people may have “misunderheard.”
“The county, and the city for that matter, have not ordered anybody to do anything,” Kelly said. “We’ve asked everyone to exercise and follow these CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines. That’s all we’re doing. I just want everybody to know we appreciate the ones that are staying home and we also appreciate those who are out there providing essential services.”
Kelly asked citizens to be vigilant in practicing social distancing, as it appears to be the “one thing that really works with this.”
“And it’s especially important in the coming weeks,” Kelly said. “I agree that the peak in Kerr County is probably two or three weeks out. I know everyone is sick and tired of staying home and the kids are getting on your nerves, but we really need to finish this race. We’ve got a few more weeks to get past this.”
Kelly said he feels blessed to have such a low count of COVID-19 patients, but his concern is from neighboring counties that do not have hospitals.
“If they have a blow up, they will fill up our hospital with their cases,” Kelly said. “And so it is more important, for those of us that are here, to take care of one another.
He encouraged all citizens to ask themselves the same questions he mentioned before. Is it necessary to leave home? Is it an essential service? Are you minimizing person-to-person contact? Can you isolate yourself more and get us through the next few weeks? Are you keeping the most people possible safe?
“I am your county judge and I am pleading with you. Let’s go shoulder-to-shoulder, six feet apart, and do this together,” Kelly said.
KISD
Dr. Mark Foust, Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent, reported that a new grading system for the district was adopted and shared with KISD parents and said the district has just completed the third week of “Virtual KISD.”
Foust said that elementary level students will now be graded under a “satisfactory, needs improvement or unsatisfactory” grading requirement. For the secondary level students, the grading system will include pass, fail or incomplete.
“The emphasis is on that ‘incomplete’ because we don’t want our students to fail specifically as a result of us having to transition quickly Virtual KISD,” Foust said. “We will be aggressively pursuing our kids and make sure we get some credit for them for those secondary classes, particularly at the high school level.”
Foust said the guidance for the new grading system is posted on the district’s website at www.kerrvilleisd.net.
“We are seeing that our teachers are working incredibly hard for our kids and our kids are responding. They are engaging in assignments,” Foust said.
Foust said the district’s “Grab & Go” meal program continues to distribute breakfast and lunch to local families, with the total meals served expected to to 25,000 this week.
“We’re averaging about 1,300 meals per day,” Foust said.
He also reported that Tivy seniors were able to pick up their cap and gowns for graduation, but had no report on a date for the ceremony.
“We will have a graduation ceremony, we just can’t tell you when, where or what it looks like just yet,” Foust said. “It’s our hope that our community continues to stay safe.”
Foust said the district will continue to follow federal and state guidance throughout the battle to protect students from the coronavirus.
Schreiner University
Dr. Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University, said virtual instruction will continue at all campus locations for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester, adding that only essential employees remain on campus and all others continue to work from home.
“But today, let me share with you some of the ways that Schreiner University is fighting back against COVID-19, both literally and symbolically,” McCormick said. “Schreiner University’s technology team has joined researchers from across the globe in fighting COVID-19 by lending available computer processor cycles from its main server cluster to Folding@home project.”
McCormick said the project is focused on disease research that crowd sources computer power to simulate protein folds.
“The Folding@home software allows anyone to share their unused computer power the project labs or researchers that are involved with finding a cure for COVID-19,” McCormick said. “This combined effort has allowed the project to be more powerful than the world’s top seven Super Computers combined.”
McCormick said Schreiner University is providing computer cycles that would normally be used by students and staff that would typically be on campus at this time of year.
“We’re also fighting back by celebrating our students’ accomplishments,” McCormick said. “Today, we are launching our 9th Annual Student Achievement Showcase in conjunction with our 21st Annual Popular Culture Symposium.”
He said the event began virtually at 9 a.m. on Thursday. A link to the showcase is provided on the Schreiner University website at www.schreiner.edu.
“I encourage you, if you have a few minutes, to look at our students original research scholarship and creative projects,” McCormick said.
McCormick also said admissions requirements have been altered for incoming freshmen, eliminating the need for SAT and ACT test scores as criteria for admission decisions for the Fall of 2020.
“Our temporary admission criteria applies to first-time freshmen who have not yet taken either test for the Fall 2020 and it goes into effect immediately,” McCormick said. “We see our students more broadly than test scores and GPA the suspension of these standardized tests gives us the opportunity to look at things like involvement and engagement and find students that exactly the right fit for Schreiner and for whom Schreiner is the right match for them, too.”
McCormick said he and his staff are looking forward to seeing students back on campus.
Blackburn closed the televised joint update by saying the City of Kerrville will be watching closely to see what Governor Abbott will be announcing on Friday and will provide and updates to the local community should any changes in the current status occur.
