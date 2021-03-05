WWII vet to receive French ‘Legion of Honour’ medal

Joe Urice of Kerrville, now in his mid-90s, has been chosen by the French government to be presented with a “National Order of the Legion of Honour” medal in recognition of his service in World War II as a crew member on B-17 bombers.
A brief presentation ceremony was planned for Feb. 12 and then canceled by the recent Arctic ice/snow storm, when two representatives from the French Consulate in Houston were scheduled to personally come to Kerrville and pin the medal on Urice in the presence of his family members.
Urice said he’s grateful to be given this award, but remained low-key about the international recognition, saying, “I was a small spoke in the wheel of things, but I met their requirements. Matt Mabe, a Board of Directors member of our Bomb Group vet ‘alumni’ group, applied for the medal on my behalf.”
Kerwin Overby, a friend of Urice’s at church, helped find a site to fit the Consulate’s directions about a “small group gathering” of 12 people or less under COVID conditions.
The private ceremony has been rescheduled.
Urice has among his memorabilia a color photo of their nine-member B-17 crew in their U.S. Army Air Corps uniforms; and he can still name each man and his job on their bombing missions - pilot, co-pilot, radio operator, navigator, bombardier, and gunners in the top turret, ball turret, tail turret and elsewhere.
Urice was the “tail gunner.”
And now he is the one remaining crew member, after each of the others have passed away.
“We were from all over the States, and compatible and became close friends. I’ve made three visits back to Mildenhall, England, to the museum near where our airfield was. It was built on an English lord’s land when he allowed the military to build a runway and taxiways, and a tower. We lived in Quonset huts,” Urice said.
The B-17s were 74-plus feet long, with a nearly 104-feet wingspan, more than 19 feet high, 36,135-lb. empty weight, and maximum take-off weight of 65,500 pounds.
He said the English have great respect for what the American military did there.
Entry into service
Urice said he was single and living in Taft near Corpus Christi, and enrolled at University of Texas-Austin for two years.
“I was 17 when Pearl Harbor was bombed. I enlisted at age 19 in November 1943 in the Army Air Corps. I trained at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio; Amarillo, Texas; Phoenix, Ariz.; Nellis Air Force Base; Las Vegas for gunnery training; and Tampa, Fla., where I got my crew assignment. Then the crew trained together at Avon Park, Fla.
“We flew our plane via Iceland to the 100th Bombing Group at Thorpe-Abbotts in northeast England, in the Norfolk area. We had four squadrons, 40 planes, and flew missions from there. It was usually eight hours in the air when we went to the target and came back.”
The B-17 bombers had four engines with three-bladed propellers, and usually nine or more crew members.
“Each mission would begin with a ‘briefing’ for each bomber crew with the top ‘brass.’ There would be a wall-sized map with the target marked, and they’d tell us about the destination and German defenses and weather. Then we’d gather our equipment and go to our plane,” Urice said. “We were part of the 8th Air Force, with 40 groups; and ours had 37-plus planes.”
He said when they took off from their airfield, they joined larger groups of planes, to form a “wing” that made an entire stream of airplanes, to get to a certain place at a certain time. And they were joined by “fighter groups” of P-51s and P-47s or other models.
“There was a Headquarters Group of fighter crews and planes from London; and we were well-protected.”
Urice said he visited RAF Mildenhall in later years, with a group of veterans in May 2012, then in 2015 and 2017.
“The locals made our old airfield tower at Thorpe Abbotts into a museum, for the aviators. People there were so appreciative of the Americans coming into the war with them. They would say, ‘We’re not alone now. We’re going to win.’ We heard that over and over.”
Award notification
Urice said he got a memo in mid-January from the Consulate General of France at the Houston Consulate to announce his award and the plans they requested for a “brief ceremony.”
It said the Consulate General would speak about the “Legion of Honour” and give a brief biography of the awardee. Then the Consulate General would pin Urice’s medal on his jacket.
But Urice said he also got his first notice of this award from a friend in the 100th Bomb Group, saying, “Congratulations! As of Dec. 29, you have been certified through the Legion of Honour to receive this medal.”
For the presentation, Urice’s son Scott agreed to speak, to welcome the Consul General, before the Citation for the award would be read, and Urice would have his medal pinned on at his left chest.
Urice said a friend from Brownsville also was supposed to come, in addition to Urice’s two sons Scott and Kirk and one daughter Kathy; and Overby.
Urice’s medal
The National Order of the Legion of Honour (“Chevalier” – Knight - medal insignia) is an “Order of Merit” awarded by France to military and civilian recipients.
On a red ribbon hangs an oval enameled laurel and oak wreath; and below that a representation of a five-armed white Maltese cross mounted on a larger green laurel wreath, with the motto “Honneur et patrie” (in English, “Honour and Fatherland”).
France has many official awards that are given, but this one was established in May 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte for “excellent civil or military conduct delivered, upon official investigation.” The Grand Master of the Legion of Honour is the President of France.
There are several “classes” and levels of membership, among them American and British veterans who served in either World War on French soil, or during the 1944 campaigns to liberate France, according to one source. They may be eligible for appointment as Chevalier of the Legion of Honour, provided they were still living when the honour was approved.
This award also can be given to military units and to cities. French towns who are awarded this display the decoration in their municipal coats of arms. Military units’ flags are decorated with the insignia of a knight.
