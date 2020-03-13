Schreiner University Diner closed to the general public until further notice

Schreiner University and Chartwells announced a proactive measure today that the Schreiner Diner will no longer be open to the public until further notice – to include the popular Sunday Brunch. The Schreiner Diner will continue to serve the University’s students, faculty and staff.
A current Schreiner identification card will be required to enter the diner. While a temporary measure, there is no current estimate on how long this will be in effect.
“In abundance of caution to COVID-19, we are taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of the Schreiner community and all of our guests,” said Eloy Rico, Marketing Manager for Chartwells. “The Schreiner Diner will only be open to the Schreiner University community and Sunday Brunch will be canceled until further notice.”
Updated information on the Schreiner Diner can be found at www.chartwellshighered.com and www.schreiner.edu. Questions can be directed to Eloy Rico, Chartwells Marketing Manager, at 830-896-2347 or eloy.rico@compuss-usa.com.
