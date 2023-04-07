Sheriff warns of recruitment, retention issues

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha fired off a symbolic warning flare Monday morning at a Kerr County Commissioners’ Court workshop, alerting county leaders to changes needed within the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office for future sustainability.
Leitha highlighted recruitment and retention as key issues during a discussion entitled “Sheriff’s Department – Current and future status of department” and requested ongoing discussions to address salaries and staffing issues.
Present at the meeting were Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, Precinct 2 Commissioner Rich Paces, Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz and Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.
Letz began the meeting by saying he has been meeting with Leitha. He agrees the sheriff’s concerns are valid and will have some “budget implications down the road.” He expects to have commissioners address the issues on a future agenda.
“Some of the items, from a security standpoint, are not appropriate to talk about in public and will be executive session items,” Letz said.
Leitha then stepped up to the podium.
“I want you to be really clear, and understand what we are facing here in reference to public safety,” Leitha said. “I will be coming to Commissioners’ Court this year for what I call a ‘market adjustment’ for first responders.”
Leitha said he was defining “first responders” as KCSO deputies, corrections officers and communication operators.
“Those are the three positions we are really hurting from,” Leitha said. “In my two years and three months, I’ve only had one civilian position open, and I had seven applicants for that position. That position is one of the lowest-paid positions we have at the sheriff’s office. That’s kind of what we call a clue in my business.”
In order to tackle the recruitment and retention problem, Leitha said he has assigned Capt. Jason Waldrip to research the trends within other law enforcement agencies to provide guidance on how to combat the lack of applicants in each of his three first responder groups, and how to keep officers, jailers and dispatchers once they are hired.
“Capt. Waldrip has looked at more than 100 agencies to prepare for this whenever we get down to it,” Leitha said.
Leitha said he was going to provide broad details on the challenges at the workshop and would get down to specifics in future meetings.
With regard to patrol deputies, Leitha said he has several openings that remain unfilled and is anticipating several more by the end of the year, saying that the patrol deputies leaving are taking positions in other departments for higher pay.
Leitha said being short-handed requires deputies, jailers and dispatchers to work extra shifts to provide 24-hour coverage.
“We are suffering from low morale and burnout,” Leitha said.
Trying to be proactive, Leitha launched an internal recruitment effort and currently has two new deputies working with field training officers.
While the new program is strong because he is paying to send tenured correction officers to the police academy, Leitha said it still takes more than a year to get an officer on the street.
“We’re just trying to backfill what we are losing,” Leitha said. “With officers out on FMLA, workman’s comp and light duty, that’s an entire shift that is out, and I haven’t had any applications for quite a while.”
Leitha said one peace officer applicant told him in an interview that he wanted to make the move from the department he was currently working.
“But, when I talked to him, he found out he makes more money where he’s already at,” Leitha said. “That was another very small department.”
Leitha said he has had openings for deputies posted for as long as nine months with no applicants.
Leitha said his budget provides for six deputies per shift. “We were at full staff my first year, after that I haven't been able to get shifts back up to six.”
“I was in the squad room with the guys (patrol deputies) on Friday and they had four guys. The first call was a mental health transport, so that meant only three deputies were covering the county,” Leitha said.
Mental health transport require out-of-town trips that take the deputy off the streets for hours.
According to Leitha, police officers are retiring at record numbers and fewer police academy applicants have caused a shortage statewide, which in turn has forced intense competition among departments, including the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“I have lost one deputy to DPS at this time, but a second one is completing her application process and will be set to attend the academy in August,” Leitha said. “Why wouldn’t they go there. They will earn $100,000 per year after they graduate and complete one year of probation.”
Locally, Leitha said the Kerrville Police Department recently instituted a pay increase for patrol officers and offers a base pay that is $5,000 more than Kerr County provides.
“We’re getting into summer, and that is our busy season,” Leitha said. “That means our guys can’t take off for their own vacation. The summer is when our guys want to take off, because their kids are out of school. What is the answer? Try to hire some deputies and increase our staff.”
Leitha said he struggles with manpower in every aspect of his office, saying he is extremely frustrated, specifically with the shortfall in his dispatch center.
“I’m funded for 11 positions in dispatch and I have two openings … one for nine months and one for 15 months,” Leitha said. “It’s great to have salary savings, but we are going to eat it up in overtime. Those people can never take off.”
Leitha said the position requires no experience, but applicants must pass a qualifying personality test to be hired.
“We’re giving the test, but they are not passing the test,” Leitha said. “A dispatcher is the law enforcement officer’s lifeline. That’s probably one of the most important positions you can have. It’s a very stressful job, and that’s what this test is supposed to help us with.”
Leitha said he was very successful with recruiting when he first took office in January 2021.
“The culture has changed in this last year,” he said.
Waldrip provided a brief summary of pay scales for area law enforcement agencies.
“I just compared departments regionally, just base pay for basic peace officers,” Waldrip said. “Within Kerr County and the counties surrounding us, we are sitting about No. 7 (with regard to starting salary).”
He said his study included Boerne, Fredericksburg, Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, Center Point ISD, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Ingram Police Department and Ingram ISD.
“We’re right above Ingram Police Department and Ingram ISD Police,” Waldrip said. “Boerne is the highest (paid) in our region … basic peace officer, no stipends, no shift differentials, they start base pay at $59,142.”
Waldrip said KCSO deputies start with a base pay of $51,000. In addition, he said, stipends and shift differential pay is offered by other departments, including Boerne. KCSO does not offer additional pay.
Leitha said the county pay scale, using the “Step-in-grade” program, does not work for his personnel, saying he would like to look at a separate pay structure for his deputies, corrections officers, dispatchers and civilian staff.
Competition is so fierce, Waldrip told the court, that agencies are getting creative and aggressive with recruitment efforts, with sign-on bonuses, policy changes on tattoos and facial hair are being bypassed and starting salaries are skyrocketing.
“We’re not asking for any of that,” Waldrip said.
Leitha affirmed he is only asking commissioners to help him create a plan for higher base pay and to adjust the pay structure (promotion pay and merit raises) that will be enticing for potential applicants.
Commissioners agreed to meet with Leitha in executive session to discuss specifics at a future meeting, and prepare for a formal vote at a later date, when the budget is being prepared for FY-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.