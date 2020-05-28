Man struck by lightning recovering, officer to receive award

Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin provided details and condition of an Ingram man who was reportedly struck by lightning in last night’s storm, while also praising the response of one his officers.
According to Griffin, IPD Officer Emilio Ledesma responded to a call at 7:32 p.m. stating a man was unresponsive in the 100 block of Timber Lane after reportedly being struck by lightning.
“Upon Officer Ledesma’s arrival, he observed the victim to be laying supine in the front yard of the residence, with bystanders attempting to aid him,” Griffin said. “Officer Ledesma immediately assessed the victim’s condition and determined that he was not breathing and did not have a pulse.”
According to Griffin, Ledesma began cardiopulmonary resusitation.
“After about five minutes of CPR, the victim began breathing on his own and was responding to outside stimuli,” Griffin said.
The unnamed victim was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center by Kerrville Fire Department Emergency Medical Services and was later transported to a San Antonio hospital.
“At the time of this press release, the victim is in stable condition at a San Antonio area hospital,” Griffin said. “All Ingram Police Department personnel are trained annually on CPR and are certified in the use of Automated External Defibrilators, which are assigned to each Ingram Police Department patrol unit.
For his response, Griffin said Ledesma will be receiving a livesaving award for his actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.