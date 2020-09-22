City’s budget, tax rate get final approval

Kerrville City Council held their first in-person meeting for months, using the Cailloux Theater on Sept. 8, with masks and social distancing set up for councilpersons and staff on stage, and the audience in the theater seating.
Council unanimously passed on second reading the ordinance adopting the annual budget for the City of Kerrville for fiscal year 2021, after a brief summary by Finance Director Amy Dozier, and with little council discussion.
They also unanimously approved the FY21 ad valorem tax rate on second reading, both by a “record vote,” with each councilperson’s vote spoken and recorded separately.
Budget adoption
Dozier provided a summary statement of the new budget, effective Oct. 1, 2020, saying it’s “austere” but still advances many guiding principles in the Kerrville 2050 Plan as well as council priorities.
Budget highlights include:
• Overall revenues of $58.2 million, and planned expenditures of $70.5 million (some projects to be done this fiscal year, primarily capital projects, were funded in previous budgets);
• General Fund balanced with revenues and expenditures of $28.1 million, which is $698,000 less than the FY20 budget;
• Water Fund is balanced with revenues and expenditures of $13.1 million, which is $27,000 more than the FY20 budget.
There are no proposed changes to water or sewer rates, she said; and capital projects will address high-priority drainage items. Other capital projects include complete renovation of some of the city’s worst streets. There also was funding added for annual street repairs.
The only citizen comments were from George Baroody who protested that council continues to defer street maintenance projects already listed in their long-term plans. “Streets are not a discretionary spending item,” he told council.
Council had no questions for Dozier or City Manager Mark McDaniel, only thanks for their financial leadership.
Tax Rate adoption
Council passed on second and final reading the ordinance levying an ad valorem tax rate for the use and support of the municipal government for FY21.
The proposed rate that was passed on first reading is $0.5116 per $100 of assessed valuation.
There were no citizen comments or questions on the tax rate.
The summary said the first reading was approved Aug. 25; and Dozier wrote that this rate is equal to “the no new revenue tax rate.”
The rate is composed of the “maintenance and operations” portion and the “debt rate” portion.
The M&O portion is being lowered from $0.4665 to $0.4381 of assessed value. The debt portion is still $0.0735.
This rate is lower than the current tax rate of $0.5400; and lower than the voter-approval rate of $0.5338. This marks the third time in the last four years that the tax rate has been lowered.
KMM grants and agreements
The proposed Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing business development project in Kerrville gained official approval from council for five specific agreements to move the manufacturing company’s plans further forward. Those include an Economic Improvement Grant and Real Estate Purchase agreement; an ED Incentive Grant Agreement with the city’s Economic Improvement Corporation; a Chapter 380 ED agreement between the city and the EIC; an economic incentive agreement between the city and KMM; and a Kerrville Public Utility Board loan agreement.
McDaniel thanked Gil Salinas from the Kerr Economic Development Council for his long work on bringing KMM to add a company location in Kerrville, and the owner Hedger family, EIC board, council, KPUB and state officials for their parts in these plans. When council voted, they gave McDaniel permission to sign all agreements as needed, when substantially final.
More than one speaker predicted Kerrville’s success wooing KMM here will lead to the city’s name and location being placed on other lists for consideration of other companies’ future projects. And Kristan Hedger, a family owner/partner joined in by phone saying she has been very inspired and humbled by the local support.
Mayor Bill Blackburn asked Hedger two questions; and one answer revealed she is a 1998 graduate of Tivy High School.
Appeal, Building Board
of Adjustment
Local developer Brent Bates presented an appeal of administrative decisions and interpretations by the city’s chief building officer and Fire Code official, related to his new building at 1001 Water St., Bldg. G, the “Whitfield Scott Building.”
A Building Department staff member first outlined the city’s dealings with Bates so far.
Bates said city staff isn’t following the intent of the Building Code and cited a dated list of steps on his and the city’s part going back two years. Bates said the city asked for his building plans when he’d already submitted them; the city changed documents after he had paperwork with other wording; they disagree on his “occupancy load” when tenants move in, and recently he was denied a variance under the Fire Code which would have allowed him not to install a full fire sprinkler system in the multi-story building because he said he built the structure with blocks of non-flammable material.
Council members asked Bates if he has tenants waiting; and he said it’s about 50 percent rented and others are interested.
They also questioned whether his requested variance was a “special privilege” compared to other projects, and agreed it was. One councilmember said not installing a sprinkler fire system, and finishing interior walls to open rafters instead of to a complete ceiling, was “not doing due diligence” and a future risk.
Council voted 5-0 to deny Bates’ variance request.
Annual Hazardous
Waste Collection
As part of the Consent Agenda, council unanimously passed an agreement with Clean Harbors to conduct an annual “Household Hazardous Waste” collection events not only upcoming on Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 a.m.-12 noon, this week but also through 2023.
The packet said the city’s last “request for quote” in 2018 allowed the recipient of the 2019 contract to negotiate a multi-year agreement, and this company was awarded the contract for the last seven years. They chose to ask for that extension; and their contract is contingent on approved funding by council on a yearly basis.
Funding for the 2020 event has been secured, valued at $50,000; and an attached schedule/cost sheet said the pricing includes labor, equipment, supplies, transportation and disposal for the 20 categories allowed in a one-day event.
The event has often utilized grant funding from Alamo Area Council of Governments.
Presentations
Kerrville Police Department Chief David Knight was honored by council as he left KPD for retirement, after 25 years of service to the city.
His official retirement date was Sept. 10.
He’s been chief since 2015, after rising through the ranks beginning in 1995 as a patrol officer, and advancing in field operations, investigator in criminal investigations, the SOU, firearms and tactical training, traffic and evidence collection.
One citizen asked to speak, to thank Knight for his service, saying his actions proved him “an amazing human being to so many citizens in town.”
Kerrville Kindness Award
Representatives of Pint & Plow, Monroe’s, Cartewheels, Rails and The Humble Fork were honored with the Kerrville Kindness Award for “providing substantially to address the essential food needs of area individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Their certificates said they have been on the front line in the battle against hunger, serving free meals to local citizens at a variety of food banks in Kerrville.
