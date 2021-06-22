Suspected drug dealer arrested, drugs and cash seized

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced the arrest of a 20-year-old Kerrville man following a multi-county operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspected drug dealer and the seizure a “large horde of cash and illegal drugs.”
Tristin Kane Hollowell, 20, of Kerrville, was arrested on June 17 during a traffic stop in Kerrville, near G Street and Highway 16, Leitha said.
“Mr. Hollowell has four prior arrests for drug activity in Kerr County, going back to 2018,” Leitha said.
According to Leitha, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, together with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Boerne Police Department Narcotics Division and the Kerrville Police Department, acted on information that Hollowell was involved in the sale of narcotics in the region.
Following Hollowell’s arrest, Leitha said Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched his apartment in Fair Oaks Ranch and discovered cash and illegal drugs.
“Seized in this case were 379 grams of hash oil, 300 Xanax pills, a .45 caliber handgun, over $30,000 in cash and a safe,” Leitha said. “Xanax is often counterfeited and cut with fentanyl, creating a drug with instantly lethal risks.”
According to Leitha, the street value of the narcotics seized in this case is well over $30,000.
“This is just the latest case of KCSO deputies and investigators working in concert with other agencies to stem the flow of narcotics into Kerr County,” said Leitha said. “Through this arrest, we have cut off yet another source bringing these dangerous drugs into our area. This action possibly saved lives well outside of Kerr County. We thank our colleagues at the BCSO, Boerne PD, and Kerrville PD for their cooperation.”
Mr. Hollowell was booked into the Kerr County Jail on $50,200 bond. Additional charges in Bexar County include Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, PG2 4-400g, Possession of Marijuana, 4oz-5lbs, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, PG3. As in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.