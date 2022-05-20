A brother’s love

Sam Marquis is only six years old, but has already had to endure more struggles than most people face in entire lifetime.
With a host of medical needs ahead of Sam his big brother, Jayden Yarbrough, 12, decided he wanted to help, too, so he opened a lemonade stand at the new Farmers Market held on Saturdays at River Hills Mall the past weekend to help raise funds to purchase hearing aids for Sam, which is one of many needs his parents, Michael and Jennifer Marquis, are trying to fill.
“Samuel has a genetic condition knows as Distal Chromosome 18q- (Chromosome 18q deletion). His diagnosis was discovered when he was 3 weeks old. Dr. Michael Fontenot had a hunch that with Sam's clubfoot and shape of his face, genetic testing was needed and he was spot on! We will forever be grateful to him, as early intervention is key,” Jennifer said. “He had never heard of this disorder, as it only affects 1 in 55,000.”
Jennifer said although they finally had a diagnosis, Sam continued to struggle in different ways.
“As Sam progressed with age, we noticed he was developmentally delayed and began several therapies with ECI when he was 6 months old. At the age of 1, it was discovered that Sam had narrow ear canals that end before reaching the ear drums,” Jennifer said. “This is called conductive hearing loss. He requires two Cochlear bone anchored hearing aids or BAHAs. These are worn resting on the skull but are not implanted like Cochlear Implants. The hearing aids that he previously had are no longer working, and he will need new processors.”
This is where Jayden stepped in.
Jennifer said Jayden loves lemonade and loves people, so he thought the stand at the farmers market would work for him.
“I just want to help my little brother get new hearing aids, since he is deaf,” Jayden said.
Jennifer said Sam’s hearing aids will cost $18,000 per pair. Sam received hearing aids five years ago, but they are not functioning and Cochlear is no longer repairing his version.
Jennifer said she remembers the first time Sam was able to hear. "He smiled and gave a little kick telling us in his own way that he could hear us. It makes a huge difference in his life when his hearing aids work."
Jayden and Jennifer plan to attend the Saturday Farmers Market events each week and invite the public to join them.
“Jayden has grown up so much since Sam came into our lives six years ago. He is finding new ways to help Sam all the time,” Jennifer said “It's humbling to know that you raised a human being that cares about others. Jayden goes out of his way to include people. He loves to give hugs and will speak to any stranger.”
Jennifer said Sam is extremely resilient and happy, despite all he has been through.
“He was in casts for nearly a quarter of his life to fix his clubfoot. We struggled finding a doctor to correct his foot after his first doctor created a complex cast. It took three doctors, three surgeries, in three different states. Clubfoot can't be corrected just by any doctor. We ended up with Dr. Matthew Dobbs,” Jennifer said. “He is now located in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Sam’s foot regressed during Covid and he needed casts and surgery and this caused a lot of issues. Sam wouldn't keep his mask on. Sam attends Tom Daniels Elementary and is in the Special Education class with Ms. Tammy Gonzales. His teacher has taught special ed for more than 20 years and we are so blessed to have her. He has progressed so much in the last year.
He is currently non-verbal but he is able to understand many things. Without the ability to hear, he misses things. He is also on a daily injection of growth hormones. This has several benefits that don't involve just growth. There is a part of Sam's brain that didn't form in the womb that helps with memory. This has caused Sam to regress as soon as he learns something. The growth hormones help form the areas of his brain to assist with memory.”
Since Sam has needed medical attention his entire life, Jennifer launched “Operation Sam” a few years ago.
Anyone wishing to assist the Marquis family and Sam can donate to @OperationSam on Venmo; $OperationSam on CashApp or OperationSam18@yahoo.com on Paypal.
To follow Sam on his journey, be sure to follow Operation Sam on Facebook.
