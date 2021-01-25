HPMS musicians earn Region Honor Orchestra Honors

Two Hal Peterson Middle School students earned spots in the TMEA Region 29 Middle School Honor Orchestra last month.
Eighth graders Alexis Edgington and Rowyn Bowlby were placed in the top middle school region honor orchestra after submitting virtual auditions this year.
“Both of these young ladies take private lessons outside of our school program. They are both long-time members of the Hill Country Youth Orchestras and their hours of practice have truly paid off,” said HPMS Orchestra Director Karen Billingsley.
“They are advanced players in our community and I look forward to seeing them grow as they leave middle school and go on to high school and more musical advancement.”
