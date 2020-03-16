Kerr County Animal Services halts acceptance of animal surrenders

Kerr County Animal Services has just announced that it will no longer be able to accept surrendered animals until further notice.
The following statement was issued by KCAS officials:
“Due to the current events surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19), many animal rescues in Texas and other states have shut down intake of animals. Kerr County Animal Services is no longer able to send dogs and cats to any out-of-county rescues at this time. We are no longer accepting animals until further notice.”
The public notice states that if a resident must surrender custody of a dog or cat, they may contact KCAS at (830) 257-3100 to obtain possible resource information for assistance.
“In the meantime, please try to alternate means of re-homing your pet prior to attempting to surrender your animal to Kerr County Animal Services,” the notice read.
The notice ended with a promise to update the public as soon as the situation changes and animals can once again be accepted.
