Abbott activates Texas National Guard

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced this morning he has activated the National Guard “to make sure that we in Texas are taking every step possible” in the fight against COVID-19.
“I am at this moment activating the Texas National Guard to assist in our response to COVID-19,” Abbott said at a press conference. “The National Guard has been involved in this process from the beginning. It’s just that at this particular point, I want to fully activate the National Guard, but no National Guard need to be deployed at this time.”
Abbott explained that the move was a proactive approach and that citizens will not be seeing guard members in communities at this time.
“We just want to make sure that we activated them, they know that they’re gonna be activated, the general of the National Guard, Gen. Norris, can be in charge of getting them ready,” Abbott said.
While the Texas National Guard have been tapped to provide assistance as needed, Abbott said some of the guardsmen and women will be spared.
“We do want to exempt from anybody who may be called up first responders or anybody involved in the health-care profession because they need to be on the front lines making sure that we are providing all the health care that is needed for those who may contract COVID-19,” Abbott said.
The governor promised to keep Texas informed of any new developments regarding COVID-19 and plans for the Texas National Guard.
