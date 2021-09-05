SouthStar Bank acquires Community First Bank

SouthStar Bank has purchased the Kerrville branch of Community First National Bank with the full approval of the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The branch, located at 1101 Junction Highway, opened for business as a SouthStar Bank branch on Monday, Aug. 30.
The community is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting celebration on Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. BBQ will be served and there will be live music from 5-7 p.m. The event is free, family-friendly, and open to all.
SouthStar Bank has been a fixture in Texas banking since 1920. It's headquartered in Moulton, Texas and now has 16 locations throughout Central Texas (including the new Kerrville branch).
According to SouthStar Bank President and CEO David Kapavik, the sale represented a strategic initiative for both organizations.
"The Kerrville branch is a perfect fit. Community First National Bank built a strong reputation for local, friendly service,” Kapavik said. “These values are in line with the values of SouthStar Bank as a true community bank. Our mission is to provide friendly, flexible, common-sense financial solutions – Texas Style! We are excited to grow the Bank's footprint into the Hill Country area."
SouthStar Bank retained the Community First National Bank Kerrville team at the branch, including Brittany Selement (personal banker), Claudia Gonzales (personal banker), Donny Lehmann (new vice president of Lending), Jeffrey Harris (vice president of Lending), Kent McKinney (Business Development advisor), Kyla Gesell (AVP/branch manager), Meghan Jackson (personal banker), Sche Kehner (personal banker), Shelby Mossman (loan assistant), and Sherri Steadham (loan assistant).
When speaking of the Kerrville team, Kapavik said: "The local team is strong, helping to make the transition as seamless as possible both internally and for the new clients we are bringing into the SouthStar Bank family."
Kent McKinney, Business Development Advisor and former Community First National Bank Senior VP feels the team will be in great hands.
"During the transition I have had the opportunity to meet many of the SouthStar Bank people, from owners, to managers, to staff members at several levels. Without exception they are some of the nicest, most pleasant, most dedicated individuals you could hope to meet. There will always be some changes resulting from this kind of transition, but what you won't see is a decrease in friendly, efficient customer service." McKinney notes that the staff has been looking forward to the change, and praises SouthStar Bank for the investments they've made in local nonprofit organizations.
"SouthStar Bank looks forward to a long-term presence," adds Kapavik, "extending our 100-year history of helping local residents reach their financial goals."
For more information, visit https://southstarbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.