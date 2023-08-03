Saying goodbye to an old friend

U.S. Navy veteran and Kerrville resident Jeff Lavender returned last week from the formal decommissioning ceremony for the USS Chicago (SSN-721), the nuclear-powered submarine that he served on while on active duty. The 37-year-old submarine was most recently a part of the Indo-Pacific fleet and was assigned to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
In January 2023 she began her final journey to the Naval Base Kipsap-Bremerton Shipyards outside of Seattle, Wash. to be deactivated and salvaged.
Lavender served on the USS Chicago through two stages of her early history, the pre-commissioning and the commissioning as the SK (storekeeper), which compares in civilian life to a automotive parts house manager.
“The storekeeper maintains the ship’s readiness with accurate accounting of all the parts necessary for preventative maintenance and repairs, if needed. I also was responsible for the financials for the parts which grew from about $2 million to $6 million during my time on the three different submarines on which I served,” Lavender said.
He pointed out that he had to be responsible for taking all the parts with them when they were deployed because they had no way to resupply for long periods of time. His longest deployment was with Desert Storm and Desert Shield when he spent almost two years in and under the Mediterranean Sea aboard the USS John Marshall nuclear sub, which had only limited shore leave at Mediterranean ports.
Earlier this year, in February, Lavender and other crew members who served on the Chicago at the time it was commissioned were invited to attend the formal decommissioning ceremony on Friday, July 21 at the Kipsap-Bremerton Shipyards. He and his wife, Janette, flew to Seattle earlier that week to attend the ceremony, which was held at the U.S. Naval Underwater Museum in Keyport, Wash.
“A total of 21 of the original crew from all over the U.S. made the trip to Keyport for the decommissioning. It was the first time I’d seen those guys in 35 years. There was a lot of fellowship and talking and telling stories of our time on the Chicago. It’s not very often you can be there for both the commissioning and the decommissioning of a submarine,” Lavender said last week.
The USS Chicago, a Los-Angeles-class submarine, was the fourth ship in history built for U.S. Navy to be named after the City of Chicago, Ill. The sub was built at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company in Newport News, Va.
She was formally launched on Oct. 13, 1984, and officially commissioned in September 1986. In her 36 years of active duty, she served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters and was first based in Newport News and later in both Guam and Hawaii.
The Chicago was an “attack sub” capable of supporting various missions including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, surveillance, and reconnaissance. She was the 145th nuclear-powered submarine built for the U.S. Navy, the 34th of the Los Angeles class. She was 362 feet long with a crew of 12 officers and 98 men.
Lavender joined the Navy in April 1981 on the delayed enlistment program. He graduated from high school in May and reported to basic training at the Great Lakes, Ill. training center on Aug. 1. After completing basic training, he reported to the Navy’s submarine training school in Groton, Conn. His first sub assignment was on the USS Skate SN578 which deployed out of Pearl Harbor. The Skate, the third atomic submarine to be built for the U.S. Navy, was launched in 1957. It was decommissioned in 1986. He went to storekeeper school in August 1983 while assigned to the USS Skate.
In 1985 he was transferred to the USS Chicago while it was under construction at Newport News and was a part of the pre-commissioning unit assigned to prepare the new ship for deployment.
“We went on ‘Alpha trials’ in July 1986 to prove everything worked on the submarine, to check everything they put together. One of my best memories is being the first person to drive the brand new submarine when her construction was completed. We then verified it was operational ready for the U.S. Navy. Afterwards the sub was commissioned in Sept. 1986 at the Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia,” Lavender said.
At the decommissioning ceremony Lavender was recognized as the first person to drive the sub and met the young sailor who was the final person to drive it on its final voyage to Bremerton.
“One of best memories of my time on the Chicago came when a group known as the 721 Club, a group of businessmen from Chicago, sent the crew on an all-expense-paid trip to the city of Chicago in June 1987 after the submarine was commissioned. They gave everybody a pin with a set of dolphins and a submarine in the middle of them, which is the symbol saying you are qualified in a submarine,” Lavender added. The pin depicts the submarine warfare ensignia.
Lavender then was reassigned to the submarine training center in Norfolk to commission that facility and run the parts house for the next two years. Once he completed that assignment to test the training facility, it was turned it over to the Navy Service in 1989.
He then went back to sea aboard the USS John Marshall SSN611 as that submarine’s shopkeeper where he was known as “the parts guy,” but also was qualified for other jobs on the sub. He was on the John Marshall during Desert Shield and Desert Storm during its deployment in the Mediterranean.
After almost two years away from his family, he decided to leave active duty after 12 years and return to Kerrville to live. He continued service with the naval reserve unit in San Antonio for eight more years.
During his time in Virginia he joined the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department and became an emergency medical technician. After he came back to Kerrville he attended LVN school at Schreiner University and worked several years at Peterson Hospital, but his love of motorcycles and mechanical skills drew him to a new career and he went to work for Bob and Sarah Kee at Destination Cycles, where he began in sales and then became their service manager for the next decade.
Lavender also joined the Kerr County First Responders program to provide emergency care to patients prior to the arrival of an ambulance. He continues to serve with that group today.
In 2016 he was drawn back to the medical field and went to work as a dialysis nurse at the Davita Dialysis Center in Kerrville. He and his wife now own Heart Choices, a home medical care management company in Kerrville and he continues part-time with Davita. Since January 2022 he has worked with South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants in Kerrville.
His two sons graduated from Center Point schools. The oldest son, Nathan, is a middle school mathematics teacher in Bastrop and the younger son, Zachery, is a paramedic in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Barksdale AFB in Shreveport.
