Kerr County Commissioners held a “special” meeting Aug. 3, with a short agenda that included only four agenda items, but one took up most of the nearly three-hour meeting.
Citizens spoke to the court on the “Meadowbrook Retirement Community Manufactured Housing Rental Community” development plan.
The property is south of State Highway 27 West about three miles west of Ingram, between the highway and Johnson Creek, near Hoot Owl Hollow Rd.
No one attended this meeting from the developers’ group, while about 17 citizens signed up to speak. They were socially distanced in an upstairs courtroom, viewing a video screen, until called into the meeting. Several gave up their 3 minutes, to let a few make lengthier comments for all of them.
Other items on this agenda were the regular COVID-19 update from the Emergency Coordinator; repeat consideration of the county’s disaster proclamation; resetting a public hearing for Aug. 17 on the District Clerk’s “record and archive plan;” and some information items.
Meadowbrook Retirement Community
Commissioners first got legal advice from the County Attorney’s Office that this development falls under a different government code than “mobile homes” (including those for rent) and also is not considered a “subdivision.” Those two have separate regulations.
Commissioners first discussed the code sections on stormwater drainage flow, saying the regulations (adopted in 2000) say the developer must reduce the amount of water draining off the property to a “zero net change,” by first computing the natural lay of the land, then the drainage with buildings, and the drainage can’t be more. It has to be equal to the amount before construction.
They noted discussion in 2000 was more about road widths than drainage issues.
The county engineer (now Charlie Hastings) is the authorized representative. When he is presented with a development plan, he has 60 days to approve, reject or take no action. If he chooses no action, the developer’s plan takes effect as written. County Judge Robert Kelly said that’s why Hastings came to them about a variance on the Meadowbrook plans recently. Commissioners approved that variance on drainage, a point of contention with the citizens who spoke later.
Moving to wastewater or “on-site septic facilities,” commissioners said the developer’s plans must come to Environmental Health with the same question, does this plan meet local and state rules?
On this property, developers plan four each tanks and drain fields; and by law they can’t be within 75 feet of Johnson Creek. On their plan, the closest one is 332 feet from the creek. Commissioners noted the wastewater is not expected to percolate up, or contaminate groundwater.
“The county’s old regulations violate state law; and the variance was (presented) because our local code was not in compliance with state law,” Kelly said, adding they are in the process of updating those, but aren’t finished.
Public comment
At 10 a.m., Kelly opened the public comment, saying the topic included stormwater drainage, wastewater or other Meadowbrook subjects, speakers’ choices.
Aubrey Henderson, a nearby landowner whose family has lived in that area since his great-grandfather’s time, spoke for himself and others, describing creek flood levels in the historic 1932 flood from Camp Tecaboca downstream. “All this subdivision would have been under water, ‘mountain to mountain;’ and Hunt washed away.”
In 1987, there was a crop of hay on that property, he said, and it was underwater 34 feet. “I’d rather lose a crop of hay than people.”
He said the farmer had two fields divided by a channel for stormwater runoff, which the Meadowbrook developers have bulldozed into a different slope.
“If the water comes, we can’t get in to get those people out. Fire trucks can’t get in. Who’s going to get them out? There is a reason nobody built on that land. There are no dams except in Ingram. We are 12 years away from a 100-year flood. Can we gamble on that?” Henderson said. “What if it’s another 52-inch rain? We can’t guess. Mother Nature will dictate.”
Commissioner Tom Moser said county regulations say no one can build in the floodplain. A discussion followed on what’s in the floodplain, and/or in relation to the 100-year floodplain.
Melanie Ellsworth said changes happen to the environment, manmade and natural; this manmade one will have an impact.
When she got 1.5 inches of rain last week, she donned water boots and took her camera to walk from her property (across Johnson Creek and slightly downstream) upstream past Meadowbrook’s site.
She photographed sand and silt washing down, including through at least two breaches in the developers’ construction barriers, runoff turning the creek’s blue water brown.
“If this is the plan they’re putting into place, we have a problem. The plan needs to change,” Ellsworth said. “Stick to the law, but do it right.”
Hastings said the plan needs to change to get to zero-percent runoff.
Glen Gilley, a nearby landowner, said the Meadowbrook project isn’t about trailer parks, but about health, drainage and water quality. He quoted Commissioner Jonathan Letz’ transcript comments from February 2003, and Kelly’s from September 2019.
Waterway unpredictability in the Hill Country is well-known, he said, and asked why the county feels it needs to allow this development and is it worth the risk?
Nick Dornak, a water expert connected to Texas State University, said he was hired as a consultant to give input on water issues; and sent letters about potential impacts, proximity to the creek, and “impervious cover.”
He commented on “hungry water,” a name for what happens when water falls and has nowhere to soak into the ground. He noted Meadowbrook’s septic systems are planned right outside the floodplain, but sees potential changes to the floodplain, adding, “Development can cause flash floods.”
Letz said Meadowbrook isn’t in the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction, but in the county; and Kerr County has no authority to do what Dornak suggested.
Dornak then questioned the court, asking, “What about septic system plans? They meet specifications, but he’s putting them right on the edge of the limit, as close as possible to the stream.”
Glenna Haven, an 18-year resident nearby, said she’s a proponent of more affordable housing but not at this site. She is concerned about specifications for storm drainage, as she has witnessed “the raging power of water in Johnson Creek and the floodplain.”
She said the last 1.5-inch rain left a lake on the lower section of the field that was there, and developers saw it.
“It unfathomable the amount of fill being brought in, and rightfully so. But it’s changed the grading, and the water has no place to go except adjacent properties,” she said, adding she saw the developers’ electrical transformers blow.
She said the change in grade and runoff was different from May 28 and flowing to the developers’ planned route. That route had water running through one of her goat pens 300 yards away – “not a new path but a larger amount than before. And it bent my steel fence posts; and left visible new erosion in my beautiful pecan bottom. I’m concerned about pollution issues.”
She added, “I want new development done responsibly, no plan rubber-stamped. You have a moral legal responsibility to enforce regulations, to protect the public.”
Pedro Villarreal said he and his wife retired to a ranch on SH 27 with about .5 miles on Johnson Creek.
“If a septic system malfunctions and dumps into the creek, it’s disastrous, to Ingram and downstream. I’m concerned with the air, land and water. Why did Commissioner (Don) Harris vote for this?” he asked.
He claimed, “It’s the money that counts” adding, “My concern is that trailer park.”
Harris replied that as a commissioner he “didn’t like the development, but the owner has property rights, and I couldn’t stop it.” Kelly added, “We can’t tell people that and take their property rights away. It’s against the law.”
Villarreal replied, “Have I wasted my time coming here?”
Commissioner Tom Moser told him, “This development has met the requirements according to state law as far as we can see.”
Kelly told him, “We’re trying to enforce zero percent drainage off the property, and no pollution into Johnson Creek.”
The final speaker, a Mr. Gordon asked the court to strike a balance between the public and development, “and leave both a little unhappy.”
(District) Judge Pat Patillo’s order to the court to void the variance is being challenged, Gordon said, and he thinks the developer is going beyond the plan, to change the grade on the land.
When Letz said the property isn’t a subdivision, Gordon said it was subdivided into four parcels; and under current regulations, the court isn’t following up.
Gordon said he sees they can’t prevent this, but asked them not to rubber-stamp it.
Court members asked what he believes they “rubber-stamped,” and he said, drainage plans and then the sub-dividing. Kelly said they never saw sub-dividing plans, and still consider it one tract.
Gordon said when the developers split it into four parts, “however it was done,” they could then go to the county for septic permits, instead of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a single decision on large tracts.
Gordon said someone should go out there that day, and tell them to stop work until the county can reverse the present plan. Harris replied, “We’re sympathetic but our hands are tied.”
The court then went into a closed session at 11:40 a.m.
