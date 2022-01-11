COVID-19 cases surge, positivity rate 30 percent

All COVID-19 metrics are rising sharply following the holiday season and the onset of the new Omicron variant.
Since mid-December, Peterson Health has been reporting an average of 20-30 new cases per day, hospitalizations are rising as well.
As of Monday morning, a total of 22 patients are being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center for the virus, with five of those admitted to the intensive care unit.
A nationwide shortage of at-home COVID-19 test kits has created a crowd at local medical faciliities, with patients seeking testing, and once again the community is learning to adapt to a new normal.
To add to the confusion, it is currently flu season, cedar season and cold weather has brought on the usual colds, making it difficult for citizens to determine exactly what ailment they are suffering from.
“Most people visiting urgent care are there for testing. We have seen over 200 visits in a day recently. Most of this is driven, too, by people confused by symptoms like cedar fever,” Lisa Winters, Peterson Health Director of Marketing and Community Relations, said. “We have gone from a four percent positivity rate at the end of October, with positive cases in the single digits, to now double digits and more than 30 percent positivity rate.
In response to the surge, Peterson Health announced last week that they have opened an auxiliary COVID testing site. (See Page 1).
Winters said staff has also created a symptoms chart to help citizens ascertain what they may be suffering from.
“Typically COVID strains do not cause itchy, watery eyes. That can be one differentiator between cedar fever and COVID,” Winters said. “And, you usually don't run a temperature with cedar fever, even though it's called cedar fever. So no fever, itchy water eyes and constant sneezing is usually cedar fever.”
Dr. Luke Harper added that anyone who has lived here long enough can probably recognize the symptoms of cedar fever, because they consistently present themselves at this time of the year.
