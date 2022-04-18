Synergy working locally in ‘State of Education’

With three top leaders in education as panelists, guests of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s “State of Education” luncheon were able to get a glimpse of the cooperative synergy unfolding between Kerrville Independent School District, Schreiner University and Alamo Colleges.
From Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment programs to vocational education and certification efforts, all three entities shared how they work together and independently toward helping students succeed upon graduation.
Kerrville ISD
KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust said the district serves 4,800 students over 161 square miles at various levels, including early childhood education, elementary and secondary schools, as well as through the district’s Alternative Education Center.
The district operates with approximately 700 employees, half of which are teachers, and on a budget of $43 million.
“Our vision statement is ‘We are an educational leader in the heart of the Hill Country, inspiring all students to become lifelong learners and productive citizens’,” Foust said. “Those are real things. We we are trying to build lifelong learners and productive citizens for our community.”
He said with the help of Kerrville Public School Foundation and the community, Kerrville ISD has been able to expand its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) educational efforts from kindergarten to 12th grade.
“We are a student-driven organization. We put students’ needs first and that drives all of our decision-making,” Foust said. “We’ve been working hard over the past few years to expand opportunities for our students.”
Top goals for the district, Foust said, are providing a strong foundation for math and reading, as well as creating a pathway for every student and recruiting and retaining quality staff.
Scheiner University
Dr. Charlie McCormic, president of Schreiner University, outlined the history of the university and how its founder, Capt. Charles Schreiner, is still molding decisions on campus today.
“We are about to celebrate our 100th anniversary here on campus and we are trying to go back and understand what Capt. Charles Schreiner must have been thinking when he decided to create an educational institution here in the Hill Country,” McCormick said.
He said the dedication of Schreiner Intitute was on Sept. 18, 1923.
“So you can imagine over 100 years or so a lot has changed,” McCormick said. “We started off as a military institute for high school boys. We had a two-year college program. We added women as day students first of all and then full students here at Schreiner College. We dropped the military requirement, dropped the high school and went from a two-year school to a four-year school, adding graduate programs along the way.”
He described the efforts of Schreiner educators over the years as being “nimble” and for trying to live up to the vision of Capt. Schreiner.
He said the first president of Schreiner Institute was a man named Jim Delaney, who believed in a four-square educational experience.
“He was referencing Luke 2:52, which says that ‘Jesus grew in wisdom, in stature, in favor with man and with God’,” McCormick said. “And, while we don’t use exactly that same language today, we are still very much concerned about whole-person development.”
He said that Schreiner’s committment to relational learning has never changed.
“We remain a school of opportunity,” McCormick said.
He said today Schreiner University serves approximately 1,200 students, one third of which are Pell Grant eligible and first-generation students.
McCormick said the university is aggressive in the adademic tracts offered to students, saying they are in the process of launching an engineering program.
Alamo Colleges
Dr. Sammi Morrill, associate vice chancelllor for economic & workforce development at Alamo Colleges, detailed how they are working directly to find and train needed talent in the area in cooperation with businesses, Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Department of Labor.
“Alamo Colleges is the largest education and training provider within our region,” Morrill said. “We serve roughly 100,000 students across eight counties, to include Kerr County. We have five independently accredited colleges.”
She said students attending Alamo Colleges can choose from 350 degree and certification programs.
“I will focus on our economic and workforce development,” Morrill said. “We partner to deliver talent. We do that by two ways. All of our programming and services must align to Texas Workforce Commission target occupations, so we are looking at labor needs and how to meet those labor needs.”
Next, Morrill said Alamo Colleges leverages grant dollars to locate the talent, train the talent and connect the talent to employers in the region.
She said her organization also meets with industry and business leaders to identify needs that are unmet and determine programs to help train needed employees.
“That’s both on the academic side and the non-academic side,” Morrill said. “Across our district, we are pushing for experiencial learning for every single one of our students.”
She said that includes any method that provides on-the-job training or internships.
“We are also going after Department of Labor grants for apprenticeships,” Morrill said. “We are always looking for employer partners.”
What trends have you seen in education based on the COVID-19 pandemic?
McCormick said one result of the pandemic on higher education is the estimated loss of more than one million students that chose not to attend college during this time.
“That’s a very troubling trend and we are trying to figure out what the pathway is for those students to earn a credential or a degree or whatever it is that they need in order to have the life and profession that they want to,” McCormick said.
He said another troubling trend is the rise of mental health issues, saying it will be a while before the nation recovers from the issues caused by COVID-19.
On a positive note, McCormick said the pandemic forced learning institutions to better utilize techology to deliver services, and that what they learned from the technology-based learning is valuable.
“We have had to re-evaluate our deep assumptions,” McCormick said. “We used to have 15-week semesters, now we have seven and a half week terms, as well as 15-week semesters.”
Kerrville ISD
Foust said he and his staff immediately dove into the use of technology.
“When the pandemic hit, we were forced to,” Foust said. “We had to turn on a dime, gather as many devices as we could, put them in our children’s hands and try to teach our teachers, kids and families how to engage that technology.”
He said KISD is fine-tuning a “blended learning” model that includes both virtual and in-person teaching.
“If there are any positives out of COVID-19, it’s that we amassed all of the equipment that we needed in a very short time, and it could have taken us years to do,” Foust said. “We are learning how to effectively use that to extend instruction for our students.”
He said students were able to figure out the technology easier than the adults.
Alamo Colleges
“We are looking at how we can institutionalize digital literacy within our programs,” Morrill said. “Even for first-time-in-college students, we did see a gap of how they could actually use that technology.”
She said looking at students as “clients,” they are realizing that students want short-term credentials that will lead to a job.
“And they want those portable credentials to be able to cross,” Morrill said. “They come to us for a non-credit, does it apply to a credit program? If they come to us for an associate degree, is that pathway there? That’s a huge shift for us.”
She said healthcare and biosciences are the focus for this academic year.
“We’re building out micro-credentials, micro-pathways,” Morrill said. “There is a huge deficit in nursing.”
She said working with the Texas Workforce Commission, the estimated shortage of nurses is 50,000 by the year 2030 in the State of Texas.
Since KISD gets a large portion of tax money, why is it important to support this tax and KISD if you don’t have children in the system? How does it impact the local economy?
“The local economy is impacted by a well-educated community,” Foust said. “We need workforce solutions and that’s why the resources are there. We want to have a strong foundation of education, so that we can have an educated populous that can fill those workforce needs.”
Foust said two-thirds to three-quarters of the district’s entire budget is funded by property tax dollars, while the rest comes from the State of Texas, with a small portion coming from the federal government.
“You will hear me say frequently ‘If you find a strong community, you’re going to see a strong education system in that community’,” Foust said. “I think they go hand-in-hand.”
What type of vocational programs do you currently have? How do you evaluate what programs need to be added and updated in the future? Do you get any input from the business community in your planning?
McCormick said that while Schreiner University is labeled a Liberal Arts institution, most students are enrolled in nursing, education or business.
“Specifically related to workforce development, we have for 30 years run a robust licensed vocational nursing program,” McCormick said. “And, for not quite that long, a principal certification program as well.”
He said Schreiner University will be partnering with Kerrville Hills Winery to implement a demonstration vinyard to allow students to earn certifications in field operations and vinyard management.
“Also, working with KEDC (Kerr Economic Development Corporation), we’ve been looking at ways we can advance some of their needs through the aviation industry,” McCormick said. “We’re going to have a major announcement about aviation in the near future.”
He said certifcation programs will be introduced in the field of engineering to assist in manufacturing in this area.
Alamo Colleges
Morrill said throughout the Alamo Colleges six institutes, each has workforce programs, including advanced manufacturing technology, internet technology, and healthcare.
“Here, specifically in Kerrville, we’ve been teaching CNA, certified nursing assistant, and with the onramp of our new CTE buiding, we will have welding onsite here in Kerrville,” Morrill said. “And, healthcare programs with four classrooms and two sim labs as well so we can better serve this community with our certificate programs.”
Kerrville ISD
Foust said KISD is already partnering with Alamo Colleges with the CNA prgram, saying students actually leave high school and are able to get a job immediately with the certification.
“That’s a really important program for us,” Foust said. “That’s just one element of our health science tech program.”
He said KISD also partners with Peterson Health to allow students to earn clincal rotation credits.
“That program has grown,” Foust said. “We’ve actually had to add another teacher for our health science tech program.”
Foust said KISD is also expanding vocational training through their aviation program, praising assistance from the community and KPSF.
“We have flight simulators in that avaiation program,” Foust said. “We’v found that some students are interested in getting their pilot’s license, and so there’s a pathway for ground school through that program at the high school.”
Foust said KISD has added a construction science program.
“We brought our construction program back,” Foust said. “It’s now up and running.”
Foust said additional vocational progams available at the high school level are culinary arts, cyber security, audiovisual technology and a flourishing robotics program.
“We’ve partnered with Alamo Colleges for a bunch of those programs,” Foust said. “And, with Schreiner University for college experiences, both on campus here at Schreiner and on campus at Tivy High School.”
LeMeilleur Scholarship
David Reast, Meaningful Work coordinator for Schreiner University and a Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce board member, introduced local businesswoman Denise LeMeilleur, explaining that he and his wife, Rosa Lee, had befriended the LeMeilleurs upon moving to Kerrville.
Reast described their relationship over the years, including the difficult time of David’s sickness and eventual death in 2019.
“Following his passing, a scholarship was established in his name by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce,” Reast said. “But with some changes in chamber leadership and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to wait for the appropriate moment to roll out that scholarship and today is that moment.”
He then presented Denise with a framed copy of the David LeMeilleur Memorial Vocational Scholarship.
Denise presented Reast with a check to be included in the scholarship fund and then spoke briefly about her husband.
“When a loved one passes away, you want to keep their memory alive,” Denise said. “One thing that David was really huge about was training. We really believed in training with our employees.”
She said the importance in edcuation and training is extremely valuable in today’s workforce.
“David was not a college-educated man, nor did he have a high school diploma,” Denise said. “He believed in education. He went on to receive his GED and then he started taking classes, where he could improve his knowledge.”
She said David achieved more than 38 certifications in his field of mechanics and ultimately became one of 1,700 people designated as an ASC World Certified Technician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.