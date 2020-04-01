City, County to livestream press conference Thursday

City of Kerrville and Kerr County officials will be holding a press conference Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the latest Executive Order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott regarding COVID-19 containment efforts.
The press conference will be held at the Kerrville City Council Chambers at City Hall and will be livestreamed on the City of Kerrville's website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Due to limitations on public gatherings, neither the public nor media will be allowed in council chambers, but are encouraged to watch the lifestream.
