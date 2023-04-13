County hears about voting, Eagle Ridge

More delving into election matters, a related resolution, as well as safety concerns on certain county roads, and more, occupied the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting on Monday.
Election Integrity Issues
Public comments before the meeting agendas were called began with former county judge Fred Henneke, who lives in Pct. 2, who said there was a “select group of unknown people” crafting a system to take the place of the current elections in Kerr County. Henneke said the present system “operates well,” without any controversy or evidence to the contrary.
“It is a solution in search of a problem,” he added, supported by people “with an ax to grind.”
Jarrett Woodward, of Bexar County, gave a long presentation on the alleged weaknesses or even illegal portions of Kerr County’s present electronic voting system (Hart InterCivic), and advocated counting by hand the paper ballots, which he claims is the most reliable, and cannot be hacked.
“I’m not accusing anyone of intentional wrongdoing,” Woodward said.
Woodward, who said he was a realtor in Boerne, said he was interested in fixing the alleged flaws in the voting system, and advocated lobbying the state legislature to change the system and how votes are tabulated.
County Tax Assessor/Collector and election department supervisor Bob Reeves strongly defended his election team’s integrity on accuracy, stating, “We are doing the very best we can ... we’re human. To say anything else about my staff, I won’t stand for that. We only do what the law tells us what to do. If we’re off base, we need to get back on the path.”
He invited the court to experience hand counting of the ballots at some point in the future, so they could understand how that process worked under real conditions. Reeves suggested that before any of the court members sign a resolution saying, “I would like the five of you to experience it with what a primary race would have. We’ll pick the smallest precinct, and let you follow thru, and go from there. I’d like it to be at 7:30 in the evening at the facility where we count, because our election workers have already worked 12 hours before we begin counting ballots.”
Reeves said regarding mail-in ballots, “We do the best we can every day to take care only properly registered people vote,” adding that if anything is missed, it is only due to human error.
The court valled a lengthy executive session, then resumed.
Woodward said that if the county uses its present election system outside of the law, it would not be legal. If the county went to an all-manual paper ballot with no electronics involved, those laws don’t apply.
“That would be acceptable in my opinion,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve been taking the word of people above us.”
He said he has been looking for the best theories and solutions, which he said he has not yet found. He noted that certain elements were not followed exactly, such as signatures on certifications that were not by authorized individuals.
In conclusion, he said, “I hope this will make your decision easier.”
He was asked by Judge Kelly, “Who are you?”
He answered, “I am nobody and today I am everybody.”
The court took no action on the presentation.
There was also hesitation on adopting a resolution introduced by Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces calling on the Texas State Legislature to pass laws requiring accurate, transparent, auditable elections. Paces added that he was even more keen to sign it, having heard Woodward alleging the county voting systems were not adopted or certified.
While Pct. 3 Commission Jonathan Letz said he liked the idea of resolutions, he did not like this one, and Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris agreed it might need some rewording and be “a little cleaner.”
Paces said that, in the last commissioners court meeting, the court agreed they should turn to Austin for any changes that need to be made.
“We need to push legislators to pass laws. The problem here is that the system we are using is not properly certified. I’m not saying we’ve had fraud in Kerr County. Who knows? It could have been, and no one would never know. Hats off to Bob and his team,” Paces said.
“We have computers that get hacked all the time,” he added,
Using paper ballots would minimize the risk, Woodward said.
Some elements can be controlled, such as to stop using voting machines, using the black boxes, and using Chinese-made components.
He said they needed to use hand counting, a more transparent process, “and see how that plays out.”
Woodward said he felt the resolution would help urge legislators work on this for all citizens.
“If I were in your position unknowingly breaking the law, I would welcome to find out and would want to fix it,” he added.
Following a break, several citizens spoke up about the presentation. Kenneth Rising of Pct. 4 questioned who the county could believe. He talked about reasonable doubt, and witnesses presenting valid information or pulling the wool over their eyes.
He also questioned the validity of voting machines.
“Is there doubt, or were there things we don’t know,” he said. “There are so many holes in the voting system. They are untrustworthy. We have to look for alternatives.”
Nikki Canes, who has been an election worker in the past, said she believes the e-polling systems are not reliable, noting that when there are 251 people turning in ballots, but the list has only 250 names, “How does that get justified?”
She questioned if her vote was counted, or if others were disenfranchised.
“Did my vote count or not? It’s my word against a machine,” she said, and supported hand-counting of ballots.
Alicia Bell said she supported the resolution and questioned how the voter rolls could be accurate when “people are dying all the time ... but some still voted.”
She brought in a document titled, “10 ways to make machines cheat with plausible deniability.”
Kitty Oker added that no one said or suggested that Reeves or his staff have done anything illegal.
“This is about machines that cannot be verified,” she said.
The county resolution followed one crafted by Bob Hall, which was being presented all over the state of Texas.
“I urge you to adopt it - it will be presented in Austin. Some of us are working hard to effect changes there, and we need to change things in the state level,” Oker said.
Harris said, “Everyone wants true and accurate elections.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew said. “We agree with the principle and sentiment, but we don’t agree with every little thing in it.”
Paces said, “That’s okay.”
No vote was taken on the proposed resolution at Monday’s meeting.
Interlocal agreement
with UGRA
The court approved an interlocal agreement between Kerr County and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority for administrative services for the Plateau Water Planning Group.
UGRA director Tara Bushnoe said the contract is with the Texas Water Development Board to support the Regional Water Plan, subcontracting for additional expenses totaling $23,865.
Eagle Ridge Road issues
Regarding the Eagle Ridge Road issues brought to the court by landowners at a recent meeting, Letz offered apologies to County Engineer Charlie Hastings, saying he “should have stood up when the public attacked him. In my mind, Charlie was only implementing rules we adopted. He is objective and does a good job.”
Several landowners appeared again to voice their concerns about the condition or the road and the damage being done by heavy equipment on the road going to and from the Twin Springs development, and their continued request that the county not approve the final plat for the new subdivision without some kind of plan to upgrade the roadway. County officials have repeatedly told the landowners that they had limited ability to stop the development under the county’s subdivision rules or state law.
The Eagle Ridge Road controversy was a topic for several speakers after the agenda item was called, including Amanda McDonald, who said the area residents were spending their own money and time, trying to be good stewards of the land.
“It makes us sick to see what developers are doing in the name of greed,” she said. She added that in Texas, “safety trumps everything” but they continue to be concerned about the road and potential development.
Judge Kelly said the court is “taking the safety issue very seriously.”
Area resident Jack McGuire was glad to speak, noting that the residents were examining the road issues carefully.
“We hired our own traffic engineer, who did his own study and produced a voluminous report. I think you all have a copy,” he said. “We reiterate that hopefully you will do the right thing to protect the neighborhood and the safety on Eagle Ridge Road. The development will create an extremely dangerous situation.”
McGuire said the substructure and width of the road is inadequate, as acknowledged by County Road and Bridge’s three traffic engineers, one study paid for by the developer, and another by the landowners on the road. He said even the developer does not deny the road is unsafe, but is asking who will pay for the road because he doesn’t want to. McGuire stressed that the court should refuse to give the developer the final plat approval until the developer or the county makes the necessary improvements.
Solid Waste Collection Event
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris advised the court that the Solid Waste Collection event originally scheduled at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday, April 22 and had been cancelled may be reinstated. He advised the court that if the plans for the event are approved then the county will issue a news release to local news outlets and it will be posted on the county’s website as soon as it is decided.
National Day of Prayer
The court approved holding a National Day of Prayer observance at the courthouse grounds on Thursday, May 4 after a request to approve the annual event by Matt Melton.
Other Business
• The court approved setting a public hearing on April 24, 10 a.m., at the next commissioners’ court meeting for the Kerr County Texas Economic Development Program presentation, including guidelines and criteria for tax abatement;
• Approved a request from Jake Williamson, head of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, to expend funds for a small renovation project to rearrange his office and make it more secure, as well as convenient. The renovation will involve moving a wall and creating a walk-up window to deal with the public;
• Authorized the county to accept the donation of a touchscreen laptop with accessories from the Veterans Services Advisory Committee for use by the Kerr County Veteran Services Officer;
• Accepted donations totaling $247 for the month of March to the Kerr County Animal Services program;
• Awarded a bid for the 2023 Road Reconstruction Project Phase 2;
• Declined to allow the sale of retail fireworks in the county during the Cinco de Mayo period in early May;
• Designated Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew to perform the investigation to determine the minimum standards for ensuring public safety and order as prescribed by law for a mass gathering permit for the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation, from May 25 to June 11, 2023;
• Authorized Sheriff Larry Leitha to purchase X-ray equipment and night goggles for use by sheriff’s personnel, using funds from the Operation Lone Star Grant funding which specifically is designated to help law enforcement agencies in dealing with the human and drug smuggling issues in the state.
