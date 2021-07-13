Romacks report for duty at Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Kerrville welcomed new Corps Officers (church leaders), Capt. Jeremiah and Major Missy Romack and their family. They assumed their position on June 28 and look forward to settling into their new surroundings and getting to know the community.
Capt. Jeremiah and Major Missy Romack are both Texas natives, growing up in Abilene and Amarillo, respectively. They were each introduced to the Salvation Army in their early childhood, which was instrumental in their spiritual growth and development; and ultimately, a call to officership.
Major Missy Romack attended the School for Officer Training from 1999-2001, and was ordained and commissioned as a member of the Ambassadors of Grace session. Upon receiving her officer commission, she held Corps appointments in Texas and later served as the Assistant Divisional Youth Secretary for the Kentucky-Tennessee Division. She has a bachelors degree in Christian ministry from Trevecca Nazarene University.
Capt. Jeremiah Romack attended the School for Officer Training from 2007 to 2009 and was ordained and commissioned as a member of the Witnesses for Christ session. He is currently pursuing a bachelors degree in business administration from Trevecca Nazarene University.
Following their marriage in 2006, the Romacks served as Commanding Officers in two corps appointments: Waxahachie and Big Spring. They were then stationed at Florida Divisional Headquarters, where Captain Jeremiah received training in Finance and Major Missy served as the Candidate Recruitment Secretary.
From Divisional Headquarters in Florida, they were reassigned to Georgia Divisional Headquarters in Atlanta, where they have served for the past four years.
As the Divisional Finance Secretary, Captain Jeremiah has had administrative financial and Information Technology oversight of the many corps and service centers located throughout the state of Georgia.
Major Missy has served as the Mission Alignment Officer.
The Romacks have two daughters, Addison, 13 and Emmie, 8. They are all excited about coming home to Texas and look forward to helping advance the Salvation Army’s mission in Kerrville.
For more information about the programs and services available at the Salvation Army, or to make a donation, please call (830) 315-5762, or go to their website at www.kerrvillekroc.org.
