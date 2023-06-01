KPSF names ‘Teachers of the Year’

Amid the excitement at the Kerrville ISD end-of-school-year celebration, held at Arcadia Live, the Kerrville Public School Foundation announced the recipients of its 2023 Teacher of the Year awards. Two outstanding teachers were awarded; one in the elementary category for teachers of pre-school through grade five, and another in the secondary category for teachers of grades six through 12.
Kenna Bush was named Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Bush is an art teacher at Tally Elementary School and has 21 years of teaching experience with seven years in KISD. When asked why she teaches, she said, “I became an art teacher because my talents lie in the creative fields, and because I loved school as a student. I had several teachers who made a significant impact on me throughout my formative years. As an art teacher, I have the opportunity to foster creativity and instill a love of learning in my own students. I realize I’m making an investment in the future and I’ve already seen the dividends.”
Bush believes that maintaining high standards for herself and her students prevents them from asking, “Is this good enough?” and helps them to remember to work until they are proud of what they’ve accomplished.
The Secondary Teacher of the Year award was presented to David Riley.
Riley is a math teacher at Tivy High School and has 17 years of teaching experience with eight years in KISD. He believes that providing a safe environment and reaching students on a personal level makes reaching them with math an easier task.
“Students are not afraid to fail. They are not afraid to speak up. They are not afraid to help one another. And they are not afraid to come back the following years for more help. Math is scary enough for most people. Students should feel safe in the math classroom,” he says.
Bush and Riley were selected from a group of seven teachers who had been named Teacher of the Year for his and her respective campus. They are recognized for their excellence in teaching and their ability to inspire a love of learning in their students.
KPSF presented each teacher with a monetary award and an inscribed crystal apple. The Teacher of the Year selection committee, chaired by Hollis Uecker, explained that the purpose of the awards is to recognize and honor exemplary classroom instruction within Kerrville ISD. KSPF Executive Director Jen Wittler added, “The Kerrville Public School Foundation sponsors the Teacher of the Year program because it believes teachers have a powerful impact on students and should be recognized for their outstanding work and dedication.”
Founded in 1987, the Kerrville Public School Foundation is a 501(c)(3) corporation.
To learn more about KPSF or to donate, visit www.KPSF.net, contact KPSF Executive Director Jen Wittler, (830) 257-9282, or email kpsf@kerrvilleisd.net.
