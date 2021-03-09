HC Master Naturalists host training for 29

On Monday, Feb. 22, at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall in Kerrville, the Hill Country Chapter, Texas Master Naturalist started a new training class to train 29 new Texas Master Naturalist volunteers.
This class was originally planned to start last fall, but had to be postponed because of the restrictions placed on the organization because of COVID-19. Once they have completed their three-month training period, all of the members of the Hill Country Chapter will be delighted to be able to welcome the new Master Naturalists as fellow volunteers dedicated to the mission statement of the Texas Master Naturalist Program, which is "to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities for the State of Texas."
About the Hill Country
Chapter
Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps. The chapter serves Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Menard, Real, and San Saba counties.
Members receive comprehensive training in natural resource management specific to the Texas Hill Country and share their knowledge to promote conservation and good stewardship in their communities. Their chapter is a 501(c)3 organization. The monthly meetings of the Chapter that have been in the past open to the public have temporarily been made available online only to members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They hope to be able to open their informative meetings to the public again at the earliest opportunity. For information about the Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Program, visit their website at https://txmn.org/hillcountry/.
