Day to remember

Many Kerrville citizens, many more the age to be veterans than youth, attended in person a Memorial Day program at the War Memorial at the Kerr County Courthouse Monday.
The program designed by Veteran Service Officers Marty Mistretta and Jennifer Sanchez featured Col. Jack R. Lousma, U.S. Marine Corps (ret.) and retired NASA astronaut, as keynote speaker. He complimented Kerr County saying the military community is well-represented and received here.
County Judge Robert Kelly introduced Lousma, and the poem “In Flanders Fields” was read.
Kelly indicated the names inscribed on the War Memorial saying they all were “sons of these hills from a much smaller and simpler Kerrville; and we give you great thanks for them.”
Kelly personally recalled a telegram delivered to their home saying an uncle had died in war, and the grief it caused.
Keynote speech
“We are assembled here on the special day, set aside to pay tribute to those who served our Country in the military service, and who paid the ultimate price for our freedom and for the preservation of the ideals we enjoy as Americans,” Lousma began.
“I was five years old when America was attacked at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, initiating our nation’s engagement in World War II. Every able-bodied male 18 or older, without a good reason for NOT serving in the war, either enlisted in the service of his choice or was drafted into the military. Women also volunteered and served as nurses, war plant workers, administrators, and other positions vacated by the men who went to War. Nearly everyone in America was somehow involved in WWII as opposed to now, when only about 1 percent of our population is involved in military activities.
“My father was working in an auto parts manufacturing plant in Grand Rapids, Mich. He was almost deaf, so when he tried to enlist in the military in 1941, he was rejected. But wanting to serve his Country somehow, he took a job as a riveter on the wings of B-24 bombers, built in a converted Ford automobile plant. Henry Ford was inventor of assembly-line, rapid manufacturing. In about four years, they build nearly 8,900 bombers, sometimes at a rate of one bomber per hour. This was also the origin of ‘Rosie the Riveter!’”
Lousma’s father commuted 125 miles each way between their home and the bomber plant on weekends for a year, and then moved the family to Ann Arbor, Mich., near the bomber plant. They lived in his uncle’s upstairs room, early in the war.
“Their two older sons became military pilots, one in the Army Air corps, as it was then called, and the other in Naval Aviation. I admired them greatly and my Uncle and Aunt proudly and patriotically displayed a small, white banner in their front window with two blue stars, one for each of their sons in service. One day, one of those blue stars turned to gold when the Air Corps pilot was killed.
“I vividly recall the prolonged grief and sorrow this brought to our household, but I also remember the pride, resolve, and determination as the whole American population pulled together in unity to support our country and to assist the war effort with the rationing of gasoline, tires, butter, sugar, and other commodities.”
He also recalled how they flattened out tin cans and put them out on the curb every week for collection and reconstitution into bullets and guns for the troops. There were also frequent air raid drills in communities and schools.
Americans were defined by their patriotism and almost everyone was connected to the war effort somehow, he said.
Like all wars, WWII was costly, Lousma said. In less than four years, 12.5 million Americans served on active duty; 100,000-plus American troops were killed per year, more than 400,000 in total. About three times that many were wounded.
At Iowa Jima, for example (an enemy-held island that interfered with U.S. bomber access to the Japanese mainland) we lost nearly 7,000 marines in only six weeks, about 150 per day, he said.
“There is no gift so great as the gift of life, and no sacrifice so noble, as to be willing to relinquish that gift so other might live. Yet, this was the risk our comrades in arms accepted as a fact of life. Their zest for life was as great as our own. Their desire to live and their respect for life was heightened by the ever-present specter of death, and yet, they served.
“They did not shrink from duty when duty called;
“They did not excuse themselves with weak philosophies;
“They did not run and hide, or let others take their place;
“They served.”
He said they were just regular folks, like you and me. Most came in their youth, but the military draft was seldom a respecter of age or of personal circumstance. But torn from home and family, from stability and safety, from comfort and career; they served not for wealth, or fame, or power, but with an inherent sense of duty, to a way of life, an ideal, a principle; our heritage.
“They served for us and for millions still unborn in America and in nations around the world where the bells of freedom and self-determination sought to ring.
“Sometimes they were vilified by those who failed to realize that military people do not start wars; they fight them; that those who carry the rifles wish more for peace than do their critics. Who wants peace more than those who are dodging bullets and bombs and missiles in some far-off-land, living in foxholes and bunkers, while ironically, their sacrifices are being trampled in the safety and comfort of home by the same critics whose right they are protecting?”
Lousma called them “an uncommon lot with much in common. Most of all in common was their pride in being known as ‘patriots.’ That is how they would wish to be remembered on this day, in this place. They were mostly boys who matured into men before their time. Yet, theirs was not to reason why. Theirs was to answer the call of duty; to bear arms for the defense and preservation of our most sacred heritage of freedom, and liberty, and justice, and right.”
Today, Lousma said, veterans tend to minimize their own service in deference to those who died in America’s battles or in preparations for them. They were the backbone of America’s strength and her projection of influence and order, he said.
“Their names are written in history and on stone markers; wooden crosses and monuments; walls and plaques, in cemeteries and churches; in parks and schools across our country and around the world. They came back home draped in a flag; others rest in foreign soil; still others can only be a memory, for they were never found. They are a picture on the wall, a gold star on a banner in the window; a newspaper clipping, a memory in the heart.”
He told the large crowd, “For some of you who join us here today, those who died were your relatives, pals or buddies. You depended on each other for strength and courage, and for mutual aid and protection. You returned to live and work among us; in schools and factories, in stores and offices, in homes ... You don’t talk about it much because it’s hard to explain or preferred to be forgotten, and most people don’t really comprehend the inside story of war, although some try.
“Freedom is our birthright as Americans. We are free to choose our course, set our standards, and pursue our goals. We can worship the God of our fathers freely and without prejudice, just as He and they intended. We are free to speak our minds and to express our thoughts in the public debate. We are free to come and go, to rest or work, to lead or follow. We have so much freedom that we would not know how to live without it, and we find it hard to relate to those who live under constant tyranny.”
He continued, “We take our freedom for granted, but freedom is not free. It was bought with a terrible price and will be maintained only with constant vigilance, both from within as well as from without and freedom will be good only as long as we teach and live the principles, values, and character that typified America in its rise to world leadership, and which especially characterizes those who we remember on this day.
“The military fighters we salute today have not only purchased our right to be free, but they have also preserved and protected our rights of self-determination, of justice under the rule of law, and all the fundamental privileges of ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness’.”
Though Americans often complain, he said, we only have to travel abroad to know how good we have it here, to sense the oppression in lands where freedom has been, until only recently, just a dream; where individual rights were denied. “Ask that question in oppressed nations around the world. Then, we will know what freedom means, and we will swell with thanks-giving every time we return to America’s shores.”
Lousma said no other country has achieved so much in so little time; in standard of living, quality of life, preservation of human values and individual rights, in producing its plenty and conquering disease, in providing opportunity and security; a place to live, a car to drive, food to eat, a job to work, a way to learn, and a land to enjoy.
“But the building of America was done neither by the faint-hearted nor the doomsayers, nor by the ungrateful or thoughtless, nor by the complainers or sitters, but rather, by those who lived and worked by sweat and risk, by ambition and pride, by dedication and vision; and it was earned over, and over, and over again by those who we remember today.
“So, let their sacrifices not be in vain and their legacy not be wasted. This legacy is one of freedom and justice, of opportunity and security, of rights and values, of inspiration and patriotism, and of pride in being an American. If they had to it over again, they would; and if they could express their wish to us today or leave a word of advice, they would tell us to carry on, to stay the course, to not allow the price they paid to be in vain.”
Then Lousma added this: “They would have us issue a warning against complacency, and to combat apathy in new generations. They would tell each of us to hold the lessons of history alive, to keep them burning before the eyes of our youth. They would exhort us to maintain that same position of peace through military strength that overthrew the domination of communism, so America will never have a weakness that motivates an adversary to challenge our capacity and will to prevail.
“They would also want us to know the enemy that attacks America’s founding principles from within is more subtle, but just as dangerous, as the enemies they fought outside our borders. For today, America is experiencing an ever-widening breach in its moral fiber. As a result, we are reeling from the deterioration of our national values and family unit, the basic building blocks and foundation of our society.
“This negligence in the home, and the vagaries of the permissive philosophy, have produced waves of violence and crime devaluation of human life, substance abuse, sexual misconduct, pornography, and other social ills that confront us more blatantly every day,” he said.
“So, let us renew our pledge today to America and her ideals. Those ideals began about 500 years ago when Pilgrims, seeking religious freedom, arrived on our shores. They established 13 colonies founded and chartered on Christian precepts with the Bible as their book of statutes. In the following century, eight major universities were founded on biblical principles, but they no longer hold to their original religious affirmations.”
Lousma added a military note, that chaplains are limited by the federal “religious police.” Faith-based words or actions can get a chaplain punished, reassigned, or dismissed from military duty, he said. Such leadership failures are also affecting civilian positions and governance.
“Kerrville, on the other hand, is a faith-based community with 40-50 church groups. It’s time to take a united stand against federal government practices becoming more dismissive of faith-based individuals, initiatives, and organizations every day.”
Lousma continued, “Despite this, let us thank the God of our fathers for our freedom and for those who died to maintain it. Let the memories of those we honor today burn brightly and continuously before us. Speak out to our rising generations about heroism, courage and valor. Let us impart to them the sense of duty and national pride that characterized those who perished while serving our nation, and that those who perished inspire we who live, so that Americans may continue to live in freedom and security in this land of plenty.
“We should live before our youth, as our fallen heroes would want us to live, in truth and forthrightness, setting the example we want them to follow, teaching them to stand tall and resolute in the storm, but humble in victory; to mature in both personal and professional accountability and integrity; to know that no-one in our free society, no matter how highly placed on the pedestal of public service, is especially anointed to operate outside the codes of common decency and conduct; and that the great the public trust, the higher the standard that trust requires.
“Let us teach them to know when to follow, but how to lead; to extend compassion, to uphold the codes of human dignity; and to have faith in God and the spiritual qualities that made America great. Let us develop patriots in our midst, and rekindle a spirit of national pride and patriotism in ourselves and our youth.”
Lousma said if Americans do that, so future generations may possess the national will and resolve to defend America’s principles at home and abroad, they convey the message of President John F. Kennedy when he said, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, and oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.”
Lousma concluded to loud applause and a standing ovation, “This is the legacy those who fought and died for our freedom would have us maintain and project. So today, and every day, let us give thanks for the ‘land of the free and the home of the brave,’ and may those whose memory depends on us to perpetuate their legacy, find us faithful to that charge. And may they rest with the assurance that we will not forsake that sacred trust. God Bless America!”
Those attending sang with a recording of the National Anthem. Others on the program were Mayor Bill Blackburn; emcee Jeff Harris, USMC vet; organization representatives for the wreath presentations; volleys by the Hill Country Honor Guard; “Taps” by trumpeter George Eychner, USAF ret.; organizational aid from Jake Williamson, U.S. Army vet; Arnold Garcia; and the Veterans Services Advisory Committee members Bill Cantrell, Vicki Marsh, Gary Noller and Byron Warren.
