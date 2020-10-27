Deadline approaching to apply for financial incentive for Rainwater Catchment Systems

Are you planning to install a rainwater catchment system in Kerr County? Or do you want to expand your current system to collect even more rainwater?
UGRA would like to help.
In addition to UGRA’s $200 rebate on rainwater catchment system equipment, we are currently accepting applications for the Large Rainwater System Incentive Program.
Applications for Kerr County systems can be submitted to UGRA now through November 30, 2020.
Rainwater catchment systems constructed after Jan. 1, 2020 can also be considered. Individuals, businesses, or organizations can apply and applications will be evaluated against specific judging criteria.
The highest priority will be given to applications for systems that will promote water conservation to the public and be used as an educational tool, but all are welcome to apply.
Visit www.ugra.org for complete guidelines and applications or contact Tara Bushnoe with questions (tbushnoe@ugra.org; 896-5445).
The Large Rainwater System Incentive Program was initiated by the UGRA Board of Directors in 2017 and previous recipients include the Glory Community Garden, Heart O’ the Hills Camp, and Canyon Springs Ranch Homeowners Association. In 2019, Canyon Springs Ranch Homeowners Association constructed a 5,900 gallon system at the Canyon Springs Ranch satellite firehouse. The Hunt Volunteer Fire Department uses satellite firehouses to disperse firefighting resources throughout western Kerr County.
