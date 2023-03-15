The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host special programs throughout the week of March 13-18 for Spring Break.
All events are free and will take place in the library meeting room. Registration is required for the Spring Break Craft and Lego events only and can be done in person at the reference desk, online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/92library via the Calendar of Events, or by phone at (830) 258-1274. Make sure to sign up as space is limited.
• Wednesday, March 15 – The library staff partners with Humbling Bloom yoga instructor Kathryn Dover for a Yoga for Kids session following Storytime at 10 a.m. In the afternoon, join library staff for a science event at 2 p.m.
• Thursday, March 16 – The library will host a kids’ craft event at 2 p.m. and a teen craft at 4 p.m.
Adult Programs
• Wednesday, March 15 – Stretch and Relax Yoga at 11:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, March 15 – Movie chat at 3:30 p.m.
• Thursday, March 16 – Mystery fiction book club at 12 p.m.
• Saturday, March 18 – Adult craft pom-pom garland at 2 p.m.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
