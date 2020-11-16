Chamber names Barnett new president, CEO

The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved the selection of Brad Barnett as their new CEO and President at their board meeting late last month.
Barnett has more than 20 years of business and chamber experience. He most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Tourism and Facilities at the Midland Chamber of Commerce for the past nine years.
During his tenure at the Midland Chamber of Commerce, Barnett led the planning and construction of the new Bush Convention Center that opened on time and under budget in September, 2019. He also led the rebranding of the Midland Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, now known as VisitMidland. Barnett’s planning and marketing skills elevated his selection to this important position.
Board Chair Tim Rye said, “We had more than 80 candidates apply for this coveted position. I want to personally recognize the hard work and dedication of our Selection Committee and chamber members who spent countless hours and weeks narrowing down the qualified field. We are excited about Barnett joining our already-successful chamber and working to serve the needs of our local businesses and dedicated staff.”
Barnett will officially start in January but is already working with the board as they prepare for their annual strategic planning retreat. “I am excited to join the team and I look forward to meeting all of our members and community leaders. My family and I are honored by the opportunity to join such a vibrant and welcoming community. As ‘Join Success’ is the chamber’s slogan, I am proud to serve in this position and take the chamber to an even higher level.”
The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors would like to thank and acknowledge the incredible interim work of Kristan Weaver, as well as the chamber staff. Weaver, a former chamber vice-president, actively operated the chamber for nine months during the difficult COVID-19 times. Additionally, the chamber staff to include Angela North, Jennifer Lord, and interns Valerie Esparza and Presley Hartig positively handled the daily operations amid many restrictions. The board is grateful for their service and excited about the new leadership and opportunities for growth.
