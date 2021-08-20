Council gets first look at proposed city budget

City Manager E.A. Hoppe and city staff presented the following proposed budget for 2021-22 to Kerrville City Council on Aug. 10.
Current situation
The local economy was relatively strong through the pandemic, despite expected shortfalls.
Kerr County unemployment was reported at 5.5 percent as of June 2021, compared to 7.8 percent in June 2020. (Texas’ unemployment was 6.5 percent in June 2021; and the national rate was 5.9 percent in June this year.)
Council was told low interest rates with inflationary factors are at play nationally. Local economic development continues to grow.
Revenues continue to be strong, especially sales tax, which is expected to be substantially better. “Moving Forward” sets the tone for efforts to resume “normal” operations, from budget cuts in FY20 and “a very austere FY21 budget.”
Budget summary
The new proposed budget was summarized as having the General and Water Funds balanced and meeting reserve policy requirements. They are proposing reducing the property tax rate from $0.5116 to $0.5093 per $100 valuation.
They have included “incremental increases” to water and sewer rates.
Hotel Occupancy tax projections show it increasing.
They plan COLA and STEP increases for public safety employees, with some market adjustments.
They plan to reinstate general government employee merit raises, and a COLA.
The budget includes an increase in personnel costs related to full-year positions previously budgeted for a partial year, and/or frozen positions.
They plan continued increases in street maintenance funding.
Kerrville 2050 Key
priority areas
The listed areas were Community and Neighborhood Placemaking; Downtown Revitalization; economic development; housing (especially workforce housing); mobility and transportation; parks, open space and the river corridor; public facilities and services (including a new multi-department Public Safety Complex); water, wastewater and drainage.
City staff said 2050 Plan initiatives are moving forward, and listed 12 specific items, including significant street reconstruction; drainage projects; workforce housing partnerships; added funding for annual street maintenance; plans for a Public Safety Complex; a grant-funded Guadalupe River utility crossing; water/wastewater extensions; library and proposed museum enhancements; water/wastewater master plan update; funding for the Neighborhood Enhancement Team; and other area development plans.
Expenses by fund
Citywide expenditures totaling $71.9 million in outside spending are planned; with the General and Water Funds the largest percentage on the pie chart at 78 percent combined. The note said they are balanced and meet reserve policy requirements.
General Fund Revenues
General Fund Revenues were depicted on a pie chart, with property and sales tax – 35.2 and 28.3 percent respectively - as the largest two sources. The total revenue budget was listed as $30.4 million, an increase of $2.4 million compared to the original FY21 budget.
A bar graph showed the property tax rate from FY12 to FY22 and said even with a slightly lower rate they expect increasing revenues from new property (construction value) and appraisal increases.
New value in FY22 us predicted to be mostly “single family” at 87 percent of the total, compared to commercial, multifamily, rural and personal property.
The proposed tax rate reduction is the fourth in five years; and the city rate has stayed the same or decreased for 12 straight years.
Staff said 29 percent of taxable value in the city has an “over-age-65” ceiling. That impacts tax revenue by $452,773 in FY22.
They said they are budgeting conservatively for sales tax revenue, with ongoing unknown economic factors.
General Fund Expenditures
Shown by “key priority areas” on a pie chart, Public Safety expenses are projected at 50 percent, with eight other segments ranging from 13.4 percent to 2 percent.
Proposed expenditures are $30.4 million; and public safety (fire, EMS and police) and streets account for 63.2 percent of that. And personnel across all departments will be 70.5 percent of total expenses.
Capital Projects Funds
Primary FY22 expenditures are listed as:
• $6.5-7 million for real estate purchase and architectural design of a Public Safety Complex, using certificates of obligation;
• $2.3 million, streets reconstruction;
• $1.6 million, drainage improvements;
• $1.2 million, Westminster/street improvements;
• $187K, airport projects plus $175K in-kind support.
Asset Replacement Fund
Specific items planned for replacement or purchase in FY22 include a new ambulance; a paver for the street department; three police patrol vehicles; IT servers; backup emergency generators; a Terra Spike for the Sports Complex; a Lucas device for EMS; a security gate for Kerrville Schreiner Park; six new leases for replacement vehicles; and renewal of seven existing leases.
Debt Service Fund
This sheet listed refunding for Series 2012 debt; proposed issuance of $6.5-7 million new COs for a new Safety Complex; an unchanged debt portion of the property tax rate, at $0.0735 per $100 valuation; and general debt service paid with property tax at $12.8 million.
“Overall debt service” is listed at an overall obligation of $67 million; water fund debt at $43.6 million that is not paid by property tax; and debt service obligation paid by property tax at $12.8 million.
Staff compared Kerrville to 19 other cities of similar size (15,000 to 35,000 population); and as of Sept. 30, 2020, Kerrville’s net debt obligation was ranked sixth from the bottom.
On a separate chart of “net general obligation debt per capita” listing the same cities, Kerrville was listed fifth from the bottom.
Water Fund
The Water Fund is the second largest in the city budget and balanced at $13.7 million in revenues and expenses.
Water and sewer
City staff got council approval for a new rate structure “with intentions of slight increases in rates each year.”
There is no change to the lowest tier of usage (that’s 60 percent of users in the “average” tier), but higher rates for higher volume water users (6,001 gallons and up).
Also a reminder was listed that there were no rate increases in FY21 due to the pandemic and economic recession.
Primary planned expenses are a Guadalupe River Crossing Utility, the Lois Street water tank rehab; Knapp wastewater collection projects, advanced metering infrastructure, and an update of the water/wastewater masterplan. No new debt is planned for funding.
Water asset expenses include a replacement Bobcat, three existing vehicle leases and one new lease for a replacement vehicle.
Hotel, golf, library funds
The FY22 proposed HOT Fund is equal to the FY21 estimate.
Kerrville had 54 “short-term rental” payers in July 2021; and that revenue was compared as $41,000 in July 2019 and $98,000 in July 2021.
The city is restoring $990,000 in funding to the Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, the level in FY19.
Revenues are expected to exceed expenses in the Golf Fund.
Funds in the Library Memorial Fund come from private donations. And expenditures will include replacing the ramp to the river; and $62,000 for books. Funding for the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center is still to be determined.
Special revenue funds
The larger of the special revenue funds include money for the police, Municipal Court, and the Regional History Center.
Calendar and next steps
For the budget, the process began last February. The city got its certified tax roll on July 26; and the proposed budget was filed July 30.
On Aug. 10 this proposed budget and tax rate was presented to City Council.
On Aug. 24, council will be asked to vote on first reading on the budget and tax rate, followed by a vote on second reading on Sept. 14. A public hearing prior to adopting the budget also is required.
