The updating of subdivision rules in Kerr County has become a critical issue facing commissioners’ court in recent months.
With the number of proposed developments on the table, the need to revise and bring the county’s rules to current standards is becoming more and more obvious. The current subdivision rules now being used by developers were written and adopted by the court in 2007 … some 15 years ago.
“We’ve been asked to approve a lot of plats with five-acre lots…about 1,000 in recent months,” said County Judge Rob Kelly. “New subdivisions are in the process of being developed in several areas of the county. This is not affordable housing. People want something nice built on the property.”
Commissioner Pct. 1 Harley Belew added that a big part of the problem with the rapid growth in the county is related to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water supply and other requirements needed for growth.
Under current county subdivision rules any property five acres or more is allowed to have a private well and septic system. The county only has jurisdiction over the septic system and Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District has jurisdiction over licensing of the water wells. Recently the groundwater district increased the minimum acreage to 7.2 acres for a private well, so the revised county rules will be updated to match.
“Headwaters increasing the acreage requirement was putting science to it,” Kelly said.
Larger acreage plots will still be an exception to the water and septic requirements. The new rules will only address development of new subdivisions on mostly ranches that are being subdivided in the county at a rapid pace.
Last Friday commissioners met in a workshop with an outside legal firm helping to draft the proposed subdivision rules update.
“After Friday’s meeting we will go back and refine the details. Hopefully we will be able to able to go to the public in September,” Kelly said.
The new rules will be posted on the county website and a notice will be posted in the newspapers. Then a public hearing will be scheduled on a regular commissioners’ court agenda. After the public hearing, any changes will be made before the new subdivision rules are adopted by the commissioners’ court.
“We are holding up the process because we want to have the rules the way we want them before we release them to the public,” Kelly added.
Unlike the cities of Kerrville and Ingram, where high density housing exists, the county has no county-owned public water system and the wastewater collection system in East Kerr County is still under construction, therefore developers must rely on privately or corporately-owned central water systems in the subdivisions or private wells.
Kelly said the county hopes to encourage developers to use more central water systems in the new developments to include tying on to existing systems or building new systems, instead of relying on private wells, but the ultimate decision lies with Headwaters GCD in their permitting process.
“In the new subdivision rules we will require the developer to prove water availability for a minimum of 30 years, and will require Headwaters to sign off on the plat before it is brought before the county for final approval. All new plats will be required to be in compliance with Headwaters regulations.”
Headwaters has not previously been a part of the final platting process. Developers will also have to provide the county with a letter from any public water supplier that has a “corporate guarantee” of the 30-year water availability with the final plat before it can be approved.
“Kerr County is growing, but not necessarily the way we want it to grow, so we need to revise the rules to meet current conditions,” Kelly said. “Growth is coming and it’s going to be huge. Any plat we approve will have to comply with all Headwaters rules, if not, we will not approve the plat.”
Kelly said almost every developer will have to have a water availability study done on the property.
Another requirement is that the developer cannot construct any roads until the county approves a final plat. Recently a developer failed to meet that rule and was forced to tear up the roads already in place and come back to the court for plat approval.
At a recent commissioners’ court meeting several proposed subdivisions were brought before the court.
One proposed development in the southern part of the county in Precinct 2 brought the most discussion and concern from the commissioners.
The proposed Twin Lakes Estates on Eagle Ridge Rd. was discussed at length with the developer’s representative during an information and discussion item on the court agenda.
The proposed subdivision on 858 acres will be divided into 110 lots. The collector road (Eagle Ridge) empties directly onto Hwy 173 from an uphill entry. Commissioners expressed concern for the safety of motorists entering the highway, especially those turning left toward Kerrville because of the visibility of the oncoming traffic from the south, and agreed that a traffic study would be required by TxDot related to the intersection.
“This subdivision empties directly onto a state highway,” Kelly said. “Most of the other new subdivisions empty onto county roads.”
Several of the residents along Eagle Ridge Rd. have expressed concerns about the amount of traffic that the development will create on the road and other potential safety issues.
Earl Sullivan, representing the developer, Lakewood Capital Group in Knoxville, Tenn., said at the time of acquisition the developers understood the water issues and the subdivision regulations.
“Up to this point we’ve tried to meet the conditions of your development regulations as you have in place,” Sullivan said, “We’ve moved forward with that. We made the acquisition. The design is probably 70-percent complete on all the internal roads meeting all your requirements for collector roads, everything, lot size, everything.”
Sullivan said the developer is also aware of the concerns of residents along Eagle Ridge and is committed to finding a way to address their issues.
The development, Sullivan said, will be a private, gated community and that the property buyers would likely be nearing retirement age, and would use the homes as weekend getaways and retirement homes.
“It’s not like a 100-room apartment complex where the day you’re finished you’ve got that volume of traffic. It’s built out over a period of time.”
The development will have five miles of privately owned and maintained roads, according to Sullivan. Often developers construct the roads to county standards and then later ask the county to take over the road maintenance.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson expressed concern about the width of the pavement on Eagle Ridge and said widening the pavement to accommodate a larger volume of traffic would be physically and economically challenging for the county.
“Road and Bridge (Dept.) told me that the existing road (Eagle Ridge) was NOT constructed to current county base and compaction standards,” Beck said.
Beck called the proposed Twin Lakes subdivision a “problematic subdivision” and said it would be “very problematic to widen the road.”
When asked whether the developer might be interested in helping the county with the costs of upgrading the road, Sullivan said the developer was not receptive to the idea of helping.
Judge Kelly reminded Sullivan that the county previously required developers to construct roads within the subdivisions that were built to county standards if they expected the county to eventually take over the road maintenance.
“If you want us to maintain the roads they will have to be built to county road rules,” Kelly said, “but our sister counties around us are no longer accepting roads in new subdivisions.”
Kelly warned Sullivan that both he and Commissioner Pct. 4 Don Harris agreed that they were not in favor of accepting the roads in new subdivisions into the county’s maintenance program.
“We appreciate you working with us but we still have to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public,” Kelly said. “We are going to have to talk to our attorneys before we can move forward.”
Commissioners also expressed concern about the possible development of the McDade Ranch which is adjacent to Twin Lakes. The McDade Ranch also opens onto Fall Creek Road.
Pct 2 Commissioner Gipson later reported that he had talked with the owners of the McDade Ranch and they have no plans to subdivide the property.
Other new subdivisions currently being developed include Great Sky with 80 lots on State Hwy 173 across from Gravity Check Saloon, Apache Trace on 503 acres on FM 479 which is adding additional 5.02 more acres and 80 additional lots to an already existing subdivision under development, Creekside on FM 480 at Camp Verde which will have 180 plus lots, plus a development on Harper Rd. north of I-10.
The 2019 Texas Legislature changed the rules for counties and made it more developer-friendly, according to Kelly. It took out the preliminary plat requirement and the county can only ask the developer to submit a preliminary plat.
“The change was brought about by the homebuilders lobby to the legislature,” Kelly said. “We have only 30 days after the file of the final plat to approve, deny or conditionally approve a plat. If we don’t approve, we have to give them a notice of specifically why it was denied. If conditionally approved, they have to be told what they need to do to gain full approval.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.