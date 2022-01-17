Taking matters into his own hands

Jeff Stone, of Kerr County, counts astronomy and construction of a telescope from scratch among his accomplishments, adding even to a lengthy career with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Now happily retired on acreage west of Kerrville, he indulges his interest in astronomy with his telescopes and an observation deck purposefully built on top of his attached carport.
A future major event he plans to celebrate there is the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse, for which Kerrville will be in its central path across the United States.
But even sooner than that, he’s preparing to view a “coronal mass ejection” he says is on its way to Earth, the result of exploding sunspots that Stone has seen through his own telescope.
He said area residents can learn more about this by visiting the website SpaceWeather.com.
Past career
Stone said he retired from NASA and duties in Mission Control, after earning a management degree in the mid-1980s and then working hands-on as an airplane mechanic.
“One of my jobs was to teach the astronauts how to fix mechanical things on the Space Shuttle while they were flying in it,” Stone said. “I became an engineer for NASA, to train them before the ‘Houston, we have a problem’ calls were needed. I was the guy they talked to.”
Stone worked mostly in Houston, and by his count, on almost 100 Shuttle flights.
“I knew I was in the middle of history. The problem with a CO-2 scrubber happened while I was on duty, with STS-135. And we flew Space Shuttles 100 times after the disaster with the Challenger,” Stone said. “The NASA budget was about $500 million per flight.”
He met his wife Susan while he was working at Rockwell, and said he “was sort of into astronomy then, and so was she.”
One of the first events they attended was July 11, 1991 in Mexico when there was a total eclipse of the sun.
“There was a trip offered to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for about 150 people, riding busses about four hours deep into Mexico, to an airstrip on top of a mountain to view the eclipse,” he said.
Fast forward to their decision to leave Houston and move to the Hill Country and their choice of about eight acres on a hilltop in Shalako Estates.
“We bought the property because of the total eclipse of the sun forecast on April 8, 2024,” Stone said. “And there will be practice run in October 2023, with a maximum time of a little over seven minutes. In 1991, that eclipse was 6 minutes 57 seconds.”
He provided these definitions. An “Annular Eclipse” is when the Moon doesn’t totally cover the Sun; and there’s a lit ring around the Moon.
“You have to use special glasses to view this.”
In a total eclipse, it gets totally dark and viewers can take off the protective glasses.
The 2024 eclipse is forecast to last 4 minutes 25 seconds in Kerrville.
Stone said a line from TJ Moore’s parking lot in Ingram to the Buckhorn RV Park on Interstate 10 is the forecast “centerline” for viewing.
And Stone’s house is about two miles from that line. He has a big party planned at his observation deck that day.
He remembers from his first total eclipse that the air temperature dropped immediately, chickens started crowing, and clouds of mosquitoes came out of hiding.
“I videoed the crowd at that one, and I became an eclipse-chaser after seeing it. After 1991, the next one we could see was in 2017 with a path from Oregon to North Carolina diagonally across the United States,” Stone said. “This one woke people up, to see this. You can visit www.eclipsegsfc.nasa. gov about that one.
“And we viewed an annular eclipse through telescopes at University of Texas at El Paso in May 1994 when they brought telescopes onto the football field. They said 2,000 people came to that event.”
Handmade telescope
While anticipating future heavenly events, Stone learned to build his own telescope. He said he returned from that viewing in Mexico wanting to know how to build his own telescope, starting with grinding his own mirror and lenses.
“My friend Bob Taylor of Hunt and I worked on that, and eventually had 16 telescopes built among a group of friends. We were members of the Johnson Space Center Astronomical Society.”
He said for the telescope’s “focusers,” he bought toilet valves from Builders’ Square, like a facilitator of a previous class did; and built his telescope in his Houston garage.
“At our house, we have a coffee table made out of hockey sticks. We are all big hockey fans. And someone at a meeting saw that table and suggested I make the telescope out of wooden hockey sticks, for the outside barrel.
“Other telescopes have straight sides made of plywood; and most have eyepieces from 1 inch to 1.25 inches. I built mine with a 2-inch diameter lens, and ground the mirror in my kitchen in Houston and sent it off to be ‘coated.’ It’s an art but also scientific. And mine is a couple atoms thick on the front side. It took about 90 days to get the mirror back and fit it into the telescope.”
To make the “barrel,” he started with a circular tube the size of a tube into which concrete is sometimes poured.
And instead of plywood strips for the outside, he used his own collection of wooden secondhand hockey sticks, splitting each one vertically into thin wooden strips and retaining whatever painted designs were on them. It’s a colorful and useful working tool.
And he made it semi-mobile by mounting it on a small platform with casters.
Stone and his wife are members of Hill Country Astronomers, based in Fredericksburg, where Bruce Barton leads the club.
Contact Stone via e-mail at HillCountryAstronomers@gmail.com for information. The Stones also are members of Kerr County Friends of the Night Sky.
