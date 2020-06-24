16 new cases, total of 69 Kerr COVID-19 residents

Peterson Health has reported 16 new positive COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the total number to 69 cases in Kerr County, with 20 recovered.
One person is currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, but this patient does not reside in Kerr County, according to Pam Burton, Infection Control Practitioner for Peterson Health.
Burton also reported a total of 1,682 COVID-19 tests have been conducted by Peterson Health. More than 350 hundred tests have been conducted by the Texas National Guard locally.
Due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases, the requests for testing by local residents has increased exponentially, Burton said, leading to the expansion of testing at the Peterson Urgent Care Clinic.
Burton said the clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and now will be adding Saturday and Sunday testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment for testing, residents must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, fever, chills, loss of taste or smell, soar throat, vomiting and diarrhea. Call 258-7814 if you are experiencing symptoms and wish to be tested.
For more information on COVID-19-related issues, call the Peterson Health Hotline at 896-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.